Trending
J-E-T-S

This depressing SNY segment says everything you need to know about the New York Jets

By
2 hours ago

The World Series and NBA Finals both begin tonight, but first we have to talk about the New York Jets. A week removed from their would-be turnaround game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Jets, as the New York Jets are wont to do, were throughly humiliated by the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The game was over midway through the second quarter, and eventually, mercifully finished 33-0, with Sam Darnold so mentally traumatized by the affair that he began seeing the spirits of the Jets players leaving their bodies right there on the field.

After a performance like that, everyone would have been smart to just pack it up and go home. Cancel the press conferences. Clear the crowds. Outline the bodies in chalk and let police do their jobs. But this is just business as usual for the Jets, so over at SNY, the show went on as planned, and boy are we glad it did, because it turned into some of the most A+ football content you will see all year.

RELATED: This thread of swings from the New York Jets' Topgolf outing is tough to watch

That's Bart Scott and Ray Lucas. One is a Jets legend, the other, well, let's just say his playing career isn't important. What is important is the sheer, yawning vacuum of hope that these men embody. "F" they say when asked to grade each of the Jets' units, offering no further elaboration. At one point, Scott even tries to give the coaching staff a "Z." As it turns out, that's not a real grade, so he goes with another F instead.

"When [Jets guard] Brian Winters says 'we're gonna try to take the good out of this film', there isn't any," Lucas says. "I missed the national anthem," Scott responds. "Was it slamming?"

And thus is the state of Jets fandom on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 AD: Watching the game for the national anthem, because even Steven Tyler's reanimated corpse scatting over every syllable is better than what comes next.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bold Claims

Adam Schefter saying Tom Brady might leave the Patriots next year is a freezing cold take to...

39 minutes ago
J-E-T-S

This depressing SNY segment says everything you need to know about the New York Jets

2 hours ago
Captain Kirk

This video of Kirk Cousins voice cracking is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever

2 hours ago
Living in Style

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke are flying in a private jet for their honeymoon, which looks...

20 hours ago
Random Feats of Sport

Olympic freeskier/human Rube Goldberg machine returns with another mind-blowing training video

21 hours ago
Dynamic Duos

Michael Irvin on 'First Take' is the gift that keeps on giving

a day ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The high-ankle sprain heard round the world

October 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Is it time to be worried about Zion Williamson?

October 21, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Falcons get literally and figuratively stuffed into a by

October 21, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The SEC Network broadcaster who made the '69' joke is our college football star of the week

October 21, 2019
Fails

If you need a good laugh, watch this embarrassing fake punt attempt by Arkansas

October 19, 2019
Dust Bowl

Joe Girardi's emotional farewell to CC Sabathia might even make Red Sox fans choke up

October 18, 2019
Random Daggers

New York Islander Matthew Barzal said he "feels like Kylie Jenner" for an absolutely hilarious...

October 18, 2019
Scary (But Hilarious)

Tony Romo might have actual nightmares after he fell victim to the ole fake snake prank

October 17, 2019
WTF

Packers fans are now cancelled after footage of girl drinking from dumpster surfaces from...

October 17, 2019
Hasta La Vista, Flash Photography

CJ Cup terminator returns for 'Judgement Day'

October 17, 2019
Trick Plays

Noted basketball savant JaVale McGee fakes injury, slams home dunk on unsuspecting Warriors

October 17, 2019
Viral Videos

Dancing machine Helen Alfredsson shows how to properly celebrate winning a major

October 17, 2019
Related
The LoopAdam Schefter saying Tom Brady might leave the Patr…
Golf News & Tours2019 ZOZO Championship tee times, viewer's guide - …
The LoopThis depressing SNY segment says everything you nee…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved