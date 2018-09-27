Tiger Watch5 hours ago

Ryder Cup 2018: Watch Tiger Woods get a long standing ovation at Ryder Cup opening ceremony

By

When it comes to displays of passionate golf fans, it will be tough to ever top what we saw from those at East Lake for Tiger Woods' Tour Championship triumph last week. But at Thursday's Ryder Cup opening ceremony, we got another reminder of how popular the 14-time major champ still is.

After U.S. captain Jim Furyk went through the first 11 members of Team USA to polite cheers from those in attendance at Le Golf National, Woods was announced. And to say the crowd went wild would be an understatement. Watch and listen to the loud — and long — ovation Tiger received:

Woods' win at East Lake capped an incredible comeback from four back surgeries and gave him his first PGA Tour title in more than five years. But it's been even longer since Tiger competed in a Ryder Cup, his last appearance coming in 2012 at Medinah.

After the cheering and chants for Tiger died down, Furyk finished his presentation. And then he announced his pairings for Friday morning's four-ball matches, which include Woods partnering with Patrick Reed, AKA "Captain America," to take on Europe's Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. Think the crowds following that match are going to be loud?

