Trending
Great Odin's Raven!

Ron Burgundy will call Kings-Sharks on Thursday night. Next stop Augusta National?

By
2 hours ago

Buckle up puck nuts, because on Thursday night, with the eyes of the sports world trained squarely on college basketball, one Ron Burgundy will join the booth for the call of the temperate hockey rivalry that is Kings-Sharks. Only Great Odin's Raven knows whether this is going to be spectacularly great or spectacularly terrible.

We don't know why Mr. Burgundy, avowed turtle neck enthusiast and native San Diegan, will call a meaningless NHL game in LA (apart from the fact Will Ferrell lives there and, as a celebrity owner of LAFC, is actively involved in the sports community), but the comedic possibilities do seem endless. Put him in the penalty box for a glass case of emotion bit. Toss stuffed animal versions of Baxter on the ice if someone scores a hat trick. Have him call Jim Fox "Veronica" until the Kings color man pops. The horn of comedic plenty is brimming at the very prospect.

RELATED: Will Ferrell's tip for saving money on golf? Play next to mental institutions

From a Kings perspective, however, they'll do just about anything to put butts in seats at this point, marooned at the bottom of the Western Conference by a whopping 11 points. Despite some recent Razzie award contenders, Will Ferrell has always been able to do exactly that, so hopefully this helps to brighten the mood around Staples a bit. And who knows, maybe Ron will even stick around for the Lakers game on Friday. Gotta laugh to keep from crying, after all.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Operative Word: Madness

The line at this Las Vegas sportsbook an hour before March Madness tipoff has to be seen to be...

3 minutes ago
Great Guys

Kevin Durant meets random dad in elevator, then shows up to guy's hotel room with pizzas in...

35 minutes ago
Great Odin's Raven!

Ron Burgundy will call Kings-Sharks on Thursday night. Next stop Augusta National?

2 hours ago
USA! USA!

George W. Bush makes his very first hole-in-one at Trinity Forest Golf Club—at age 72

20 hours ago
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Golf hardos won't let Houston-area chemical fire keep them from a productive range sesh

20 hours ago
March Madnezz 2019

The Loop's not-so-expert 2019 March Madness bracket

a day ago
New Yawk's Numbah 1

Caller says that Mighty Ducks character could play well in NCAA Tournament, Mike Francesa has...

a day ago
Daggers

The Sacramento Kings, a 3.5-point favorite, led by 25 points in the fourth quarter. They lost

March 20, 2019
Let the legend grow

It’s junior phenom Akshay Bhatia’s first PGA Tour start and he’s already talking trash to tour...

March 20, 2019
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2019

March 19, 2019
Nightmare Fuel

Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

March 19, 2019
Sweet Home Florida

Minor league baseball team to host 'Florida Man Night', will break new law every inning

March 19, 2019
Wild Stats

Elfrid Payton (yes, Elfrid Payton) joins exclusive group that includes Michael Jordan and Wilt...

March 19, 2019
NBA

Even by Steph Curry standards, this Steph Curry shot is bonkers

March 19, 2019
March Madness

The 15 most annoying people in your office during the NCAA Tournament

March 19, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy’s return to glory, Jon Rahm’s disastrous caddie overrule, and Brooks Koepka's...

March 19, 2019
Tee-Time Pleas

PGA Tour pro makes plea to commissioner for favorable tee time—so he can watch his team in...

March 18, 2019
Hydration

Altamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid tribute to Carl Spackler

March 18, 2019
Related
The LoopNuclear war averted as Vladimir Putin scores five g…
The LoopVon Miller just discovered hockey and he is WAY int…
The LoopThis Gritty wedding cake is the most Philadelphia t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection