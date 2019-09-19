Trending
Tributes

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes gets honored in the most Midwestern way possible

By
4 hours ago
Thearon W. Henderson

Some day, there will be statues built in Patrick Mahomes' honor. After all, in his first year as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes won NFL MVP while breaking all types of records and taking his team to within a stupid offsides penalty from beating the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game (Ugh, that play still makes me sick to my stomach). Plus, the athletic marvel does things like this:

RELATED: Put Patrick Mahomes in the Hall of Fame already for this no-look pass

And this:

Ridiculous is right.

RELATED: Even Tom Brady is jealous of Phil Mickelson's calves

We've already seen Mahomes cause famed Kansas City BBQ joint Joe's to alter its schedule for him. But now he's being honored in the most Midwestern way possible:

Don't those look like giant rolls of toilet paper? Regardless, that's beautiful work. By the way, Kearney is known for being the birthplace of Jesse James so those people certainly appreciate a good, young gunslinger. (Insert "Ba dum tss" GIF!)

Again, some day, there will be statues of this guy. But for now, he'll settle for this.

RELATED: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the NFL

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Khaki & Blue

The rumors are true, Jim Harbaugh has his own khakis guy

an hour ago
Legends

This might be the most incredible stat of Albert Pujols' career, which is saying a lot

2 hours ago
Tributes

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes gets honored in the most Midwestern way possible

4 hours ago
Not-So-Happy Hour

5 new bourbons to drown your football sorrows with

5 hours ago
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Video of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel purposely twisting another player's ankle emerges and...

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

This mind-blowing trick shot is pure sorcery

6 hours ago
Who Are You?

Auston Matthews brought out the best chirp in hockey for a preseason game, and that's fine us

6 hours ago
Coveted Calves

Even Tom Brady is jealous of Phil Mickelson's calves

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

Zion Williamson's reign as the greatest high school dunker of all time didn't last long

September 18, 2019
Gambling

This crazy list of prop bets is the only reason to watch a Miami Dolphins game this season

September 18, 2019
Coach O Smash

This Coach O story from his time at Tennessee with Lane Kiffin is the most Coach O story ever

September 18, 2019
Tour Life

Pat Perez's $10K dinner bill in Vegas confirms he's the PGA Tour pro we'd most like to hang...

September 18, 2019
Turf Doh!

Behold the dumbest MLB stat of the Statcast Era (minimum 19 innings)

September 18, 2019
Legends

Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, homered at Fenway Park because...

September 18, 2019
The Golf Life | Golfers We Like

WWE superstar The Miz unwinds with golf

September 18, 2019
Gambling

Two bad baseball teams combine to produce an all-time bad beat in gambling

September 17, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Georgia...

September 17, 2019
So Long, Old Friend

In Memoriam: Saying goodbye to the Eli Manning face

September 17, 2019
Related
The LoopThe rumors are true, Jim Harbaugh has his own khaki…
The LoopTony Romo's latest PGA Tour appearance could cause …
The LoopThis might be the most incredible stat of Albert Pu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection