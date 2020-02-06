Trending
Concussion Protocol

Poor soul runs into parking meter trying to catch bomb from Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs parade

By
3 hours ago

After Philly's greased Lightpole-palooza in 2018 and Gronk's last stand in 2019, the Chiefs Parade had a lot to live up to on Wednesday. Could the wholesome landlubbers of the middle west match the Twitter-crashing debauchery of the coastal heathens after a longgggg Super Bowl drought? When the confetti finally settled on Thursday morning, the answer was a resounding you betcha.

For starters, things got underway with an honest-to-goodness car chase. Scary stuff to be sure, but on the crazy spectrum, it doesn't get much more batshit than that.

Then a bare-assed man plummeted out of a tree and into Chiefs legend. Here's hoping your new neck brace fits snug!

RELATED: Quick update on the Chiefs parade: there's already been a police chase and a man fell out of a tree

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes worked tirelessly to cement himself as Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl parade heir apparent with moves like this (in heavily tinted ski goggles, no less):

But even after all of that, the signature moment of the Chiefs parade was still yet to come, when Patrick Mahomes sent his umpteenth deep ball of the afternoon sailing over the Kansas City skyline and into the arms of a lucky fan who, wait, nope, nevermind. He just ran straight into a parking meter.

If you think that stings, just imagine running into Steve Atwater coming across the middle. Pretty hard to laugh about that the following morning when you're breathing through a tube.

RELATED: Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

MORE FROM THE LOOP
HOPS

Put this high schooler in the NBA dunk contest after this ridiculous breakaway jam

6 minutes ago
Larry Legend

Shoot this footage of Larry Bird's 1988 3-Point Contest right into our veins

36 minutes ago
Concussion Protocol

Poor soul runs into parking meter trying to catch bomb from Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs

3 hours ago
California Stars

The 15 celebrities to watch at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

a day ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson plays friendship matchmaker in funny new beer ad

a day ago
Utter Chaos

Quick update on the Chiefs parade: there's already been a police chase and a man fell out of a...

a day ago
That Frickin' Twitter

Tom Izzo has his Mike Gundy moment, rips haters on "that frickin' Twitter"

February 5, 2020
Shiny New Toys

Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," petting his new golf clubs is the funniest video you'll see...

February 5, 2020
Mean Wristers

The video of Alex Ovechkin almost killing his own goalie with a wrist shot is terrifying

February 4, 2020
Bud Lattes

Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

February 4, 2020
Killer Instinct

Apparently Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson by email the night before her birthday, is coldest...

February 4, 2020
The Grind

Patrick Mahomes' sweet golf swing, Pat Perez's sick shoe collection, and what it's like to Jim...

February 4, 2020
Lol, Knicks

Knicks targeting Masai Ujiri, who once told a crowd "Please clap after this: I hate the...

February 4, 2020
Betting Preview

How to win (and probably lose) some money betting on the 2020 Oscars

February 4, 2020
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

February 4, 2020
The salad is not what it seems

Charles Barkley continues war on vegetables with elaborate kale conspiracy theory

February 3, 2020
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

February 3, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

February 3, 2020
Related
The LoopShoot this footage of Larry Bird's 1988 3-Point Con…
The LoopThis poor soul ran into a parking meter trying to c…
Golf InstructionGolf Digest Throwback: How a 1950s power move holds…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved