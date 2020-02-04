Trending
Bud Lattes

Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

By
an hour ago

Of the four trophies awarded to the champs of the major sports, there's only one the winners can drink from—the Stanley Cup. That changed on Tuesday, when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invented the "Lombardi luge," which looks exactly like you'd expect it to look.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does

In an Instagram post, Kelce wrote "Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion.... No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!!" Here's the chug in all its glory:

Loading

View on Instagram

Innovative. Also a great way to get the coronavirus. Does he realize how many people have put their grubby paws on that over the past two days? If there's an outbreak in Kansas City this week, we know who it came from.

I must commend Kelce for his choice of suds, Bud Light, though I'm not sure he had any other choice given it's the official beer of the NFL (a contract that runs through 2022). Still, it's the superior light beer, and I'd go as far as calling it the GOAT of all light beers. Coors Light is fine. Miller Lite is garbage. But Bud Light, that's a light beer worth getting a deadly virus over.

RELATED: The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bud Lattes

Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

an hour ago
Killer Instinct

Apparently Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson by email the night before her birthday, is coldest...

2 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Mahomes' sweet golf swing, Pat Perez's sick shoe collection, and what it's like to Jim...

2 hours ago
Lol, Knicks

Knicks targeting Masai Ujiri, who once told a crowd "Please clap after this: I hate the...

3 hours ago
Betting Preview

How to win (and probably lose) some money betting on the 2020 Oscars

4 hours ago
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

5 hours ago
The salad is not what it seems

Charles Barkley continues war on vegetables with elaborate kale conspiracy theory

February 3, 2020
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

February 3, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

February 3, 2020
Football Nerdery

The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

February 3, 2020
Just Desserts

Andy Reid celebrates Super Bowl LIV with "trophy wife" and cheeseburger, is an absolute king

February 3, 2020
Gambling

Someone just put an insane amount of money on a Super Bowl prop bet

January 31, 2020
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

January 30, 2020
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

January 30, 2020
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Nashville's Nick Bonino scores brutally bad own goal, must have bet on the Capitals

January 30, 2020
Grow The Game

Tre Boston routinely plays golf with random Twitter followers, is our new favorite NFL player

January 29, 2020
Smokin' Jay

Jay Cutler had no idea where Vanderbilt was when he was deciding to go there

January 29, 2020
Tour Life

Pat Perez's new house has a special room just for his Air Jordan collection

January 29, 2020
Related
The LoopTravis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light…
Golf News & ToursPatrick Cantlay, a California native, has forged a…
Golf News & ToursDottie Pepper on tracking Tiger, getting sick after…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved