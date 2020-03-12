Players 2020 Live Blog: Day 1 is underway amidst coronavirus uncertainty

In these uncertain times, just hours after the NBA suspended its season, the NCAA banned fans from March Madness games and other major sporting events cancelled events in response to the coronavirus, the PGA Tour is forging on with its flagship event. (Players 2020: Scroll down for the latest updates)

The PGA Tour released a statement after midnight (eastern time) on the eve of the Players , just hours before play was scheduled to tee off, saying it would continue to monitor the situation and give another update around Noon on Thursday.

The Players is the tour's flagship event, and with the organization taking some preemptive measures before the tournament, the PGA Tour felt it was safe to conduct its tournament with fans present, unlike most all NCAA conference basketball tournaments happening Thursday, which will happen without any crowds. The tour is giving fans an option to request a refund instead of attending the event if they chose . Golf, of course, is an outdoor sport and slightly different, but nonetheless it was a surprise to some that the tour is playing today. Here is the statement from the tour:

“The PGA Tour is aware of rapidly changing developments regarding COVID-19. With the information currently available, The Players Championship will continue as scheduled, although we will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations. This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects.”

The tour is expected to provide an update later today, and we will bring you all the updates as they happen.

9:19 a.m.: Two guys coming off great weeks at Bay Hill, Bryson DeChambeau and Sungjae Im, have kept it going early in their Thursday rounds. Both are two under thru three holes. Im is arguably the world's hottest player, backing up his first PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic two weeks ago with a solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Guess we should get used to this soon-to-be 22-year-old living on leader boards.

9:13 a.m.: Phil Mickelson makes an early splash, literally, on the par-5 11th with his second shot. It leads to a bogey as he drops to one over. Playing partners Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson both make par to remain at even.

9:07 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler makes a third consecutive birdie to take the early lead at three under. The PGA Tour rookie already has four top-seven finishes in 13 starts this season. And as he told the Golf Digest Podcast recently, he's still an equipment free agent so this week could prove to be quite a lucrative audition.

9:01 a.m.: One of the featured groups—Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler—all begin their weeks with par on No. 10. Incredibly, Spieth is still in search of his first win since the 2017 Open Championship. "I'm just trying to reverse a year and a half of kind of bad reps," he said on Wednesday.

8:54 a.m. : This from the Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner ... though the tour is allowing fans in to watch The Players this morning, they are taking some precautions, just not on the level of other sports.

8:49 a.m. : The group of Woodland, Bryson and Sungjae with some sporty birdies! Gary Woodland gets to 1-under after a nice up-and-down from the front righthand bunkers; Sungjae also gets up and down, from the left-hand side, for his birdie, making a putt of about 13 feet. And Bryson had a great look for eagle but just missed, so they're all at 1-under through their first two holes.

8:46 a.m. : We're told via our Brian Wacker that there will be an update from the tour before Noon. We will update here once we know what that means, but restricting fans from entering TPC Sawgrass would make sense, given the moves by other major sports events.

8:40 a.m. : An advantage to all these feeds of every player is now we'll be able to tell who the slowest players on the PGA Tour are, for real. It seemed like the group of Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Sungjae Im were in the fairway at the par-5 11th hole forever (they could've been waiting for the green to clear ahead ... without commentary with every group, it's tough to pinpoint exactly why). But it was worth the wait to see Bryson hit a fairway wood from 270 yards to about 11 feet, setting up an early eagle putt for the Mad Scientist.

8:31 a.m.: One of the marquee pairings of the morning -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama -- just teed off on 10, and they all have good birdie looks on the first hole of the outward nine.

Hideki probably has the best look, about 8 feet below the hole, but Reed is also about 6 feet away, but above the hole with a little break perhaps. Cantlay has about 10 feet. Hideki and Cantlay, both beneath the hole, rolled in their birdie putts, but Reed missed his putt on the low side.

Rory Sabbatini is the first player to 2-under, as he rolled in a long 26-footer at the par-4 fourth hole for his second birdie of the day.

Joining Cantlay and Matsuyama at 1-under are: Michael Thompson (-1 through 2); Brian Gay (-1 under 2*); Jimmy Walker (-1 through 1); Scottie Scheffler (-1 through 2*) Check out the leaderboard on PGATour.com here for the latest scores .

8:22 a.m. : Brian Harman gives back a shot, following his birdie at the second hole with a bogey at the par-3 third. His tee shot ended up left of the green just in front of the half-moat bunker, leaving him an awkward angle. His chip went 27 feet past the hole, and he two-putted from there for a 4. Sabbatini parred No. 3 to remain in a share of the lead with Brian Gay.

Other bigger names now on the course include Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. Those three are all off with pars on No. 10.

8:09 a.m.: We were able to watch our birdies of the day thanks to the tour broadcasting every shot. Brian Gay hit his approach on the 10th hole to 10 feet, then rolled in the putt. He held the lead by himself for a few minutes, until Rory Sabbatini and Brian Harman each rolled in short birdie putts on the par-5 second hole to get to 1-under.

This is a time where having multiple devices if key -- following all these groups is now possible, with each group having its own feed. You just need to toggle back and forth smartly to cover each shot. Or, throw each group on a different device , if you have that luxury.

7:42 a.m. : Off split tees, we were able to watch all the shots from the opening holes live as they happened, thanks to PGA Tour Live/NBC Sports Gold showing every shot from every player for the first time in history . Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini and Sepp Straka were first off No. 1; and Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun and Denny McCarthy teed off on the 10th hole at TPC Sawgrass. We were able to see Spaun punching out from a tree to the right of the hole, as well as Henley going wayward to the left off the tee. Henley was able to avoid trouble; Spaun was not. He was the lone golfer out of the opening six players to bogey his opening hole. The feed was useful -- it didn't miss a shot from any of the opening groups.

And so we're officially underway at the 2020 Players Championship.

Check out the leaderboard on PGATour.com here for the latest scores .

