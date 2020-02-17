Golf Digest Podcast2 hours ago

Scottie Scheffler on PGA Tour perks, the "throwback" club in his bag, and why he's holding off on a new ride

By
Streeter Lecka

Fresh off a fantastic campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, Scottie Scheffler found success on the PGA Tour right away in the fall. It also didn't take long for him to figure out things were a lot different between the two circuits.

"You've got to take care of a lot more stuff on your own on the Korn Ferry vs. the PGA Tour," the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year told Golf Digest. "[The PGA Tour] is just a lot simpler."

RELATED: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Scheffler has certainly made things look pretty simple in the big leagues thus far, finishing in the top 10 in four of his first eight starts, including three top fives. The 23-year-old University of Texas product is currently the front-runner to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, but he's got a lot more on his mind like competing in a first World Golf Championship this week in Mexico.

Before that, though, Scheffler hopped on the Golf Digest Podcast (32:30 mark) to discuss life as a PGA Tour rookie, the pros and cons of being an equipment free agent, and why he's holding off on buying a new ride.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Daniel Rapaport, fresh off a week of being at Riviera, joined me to discuss an eventful Genesis Invitational and the sudden resurgence of Adam Scott, Tiger Woods' terrible putting on poa annua (13:42), and CBS' rough Sunday broadcast. Please have a listen:

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursHall of Famer, trail blazer Mickey Wright dies of h…
Golf News & ToursScottie Scheffler on PGA Tour perks, the "throwback…
Golf News & ToursDespite a bad miss, Harold Varner III is still good…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved