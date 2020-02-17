Scottie Scheffler on PGA Tour perks, the "throwback" club in his bag, and why he's holding off on a new ride

Fresh off a fantastic campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, Scottie Scheffler found success on the PGA Tour right away in the fall. It also didn't take long for him to figure out things were a lot different between the two circuits.

"You've got to take care of a lot more stuff on your own on the Korn Ferry vs. the PGA Tour," the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year told Golf Digest. "[The PGA Tour] is just a lot simpler."

Scheffler has certainly made things look pretty simple in the big leagues thus far, finishing in the top 10 in four of his first eight starts, including three top fives. The 23-year-old University of Texas product is currently the front-runner to win PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, but he's got a lot more on his mind like competing in a first World Golf Championship this week in Mexico.

Before that, though, Scheffler hopped on the Golf Digest Podcast (32:30 mark) to discuss life as a PGA Tour rookie, the pros and cons of being an equipment free agent, and why he's holding off on buying a new ride.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Daniel Rapaport, fresh off a week of being at Riviera, joined me to discuss an eventful Genesis Invitational and the sudden resurgence of Adam Scott, Tiger Woods' terrible putting on poa annua (13:42), and CBS' rough Sunday broadcast. Please have a listen:

