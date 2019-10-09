Scottie Scheffler named Korn Ferry Player of the Year

Scottie Scheffler was named the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Scheffler, 23, posted 10 top-10 finishes in 20 starts on the development circuit, highlighted by wins at the Evans Scholars Invitational and Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. That performance placed Scheffler atop the Korn Ferry's point standings, making him fully exempt for the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

Scheffler beat Robby Shelton, Kristoffer Ventura and Xinjun Zhang for the prize. A member of the 2017 Walker Cup, Scheffler was also announced as the Korn Ferry's Rookie of the Year at the PGA Tour's Houston Open.

“My first year on the Korn Ferry Tour was incredible for me,” Scheffler said on Tuesday. “I’m extremely grateful to have earned the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors. I’ve always dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour and I am very honored to have that opportunity.”

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, I would like to congratulate Scottie Scheffler for earning these awards through a vote of his peers,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “His 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season was among the best in Tour history, and we’ve already seen his talent translate into early success on the Tour this fall.”

Scheffler is off to an auspicious start on the PGA Tour, making the cut in all three appearances—including a T-7 at the Greenbrier—this fall.

