2020 Players Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Leading what is historically one of the strongest fields in golf, Rory McIlroy will look to defend his title at the PGA Tour's flagship event, the Players Championship. In 2019, McIlroy emerged the one-stroke winner, holding off a late run by Jim Furyk. McIlroy will be looking to make history, as no player has ever won this event in back-to-back years.

Of the 144 players competing this week at famed TPC Sawgrass, a record 110 of them are past PGA Tour winners, the most of any tournament in the FedEx Cup era (the previous record was 109 at the 2017 Players). Ten past winners of the Players are in the field, and 122 of the top 125 on last year's FedEx Cup points list are playing (only Tiger Woods, Kelly Kraft and Jonas Blixt are missing, all due to injury).

There will be a strong rookie class competing at TPC this year including recent Tour winners Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Sebastián Muñoz and Joaquin Niemann among 20 first-time players in the event. Another notable is Scottie Scheffler, who earned his spot after being the leading points earner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.

This year also marks the first Players Championship since the passing of the course's architect Pete Dye, who died in early January at age 94.

This year's purse is a PGA Tour record $15 million with the winner earning $2.7 million along with 600 FedEx Cup points.

RELATED: 2020 Players Championship odds: Why this week brings some crazy good betting value

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1-7 p.m. EST. On Saturday, NBC will have coverage from 2-7 p.m. EST, and on Sunday, NBC will have coverage from 1-6 p.m. EST.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the Featured Groups and Featured Holes will be shown from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. On Sunday, the Featured Groups and Featured Holes will be shown from 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

RELATED: Every shot shown live? It's coming at the Players Championship

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here .

Thursday Tee Times (all times EDT, all rounds at TPC Sawgrass)

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. -- Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

8:02 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

8:13 a.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour

8:24 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

8:35 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger

8:46 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Sung Kang, Louis Oosthuizen

8:57 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

9:08 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Pat Perez

9:19 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Russell Knox

9:30 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

9:41 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45 p.m. -- Luke List, Carlos Ortiz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:56 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger

1:07 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez

1:18 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff

1:29 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

1:40 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

1:51 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

2:02 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood

2:13 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

2:24 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire

2:35 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Roger Sloan

2:46 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. -- Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy

7:51 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

8:02 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

8:13 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

8:24 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

8:35 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

8:46 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:57 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey

9:08 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari

9:19 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

9:30 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

9:41 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge

12:45 p.m. -- Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder

12:56 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond

1:07 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Wyndham Clark

1:18 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter

1:29 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Palmer

1:40 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett

1:51 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Billy Horschel

2:02 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

2:13 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise

2:24 p.m. -- Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong Hun An

2:35 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

2:46 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Erik van Rooyen

RELATED: The 8 most underrated shots at TPC Sawgrass

Friday Tee Times (all times EDT, all rounds at TPC Sawgrass)

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. -- Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder

7:51 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Adam Schenk, Jazz Janewattananond

8:02 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Martin Laird, Wyndham Clark

8:13 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley, Ian Poulter

8:24 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Palmer

8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett

8:46 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Billy Horschel

8:57 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

9:08 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, Aaron Wise

9:19 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Nick Watney, Byeong Hun An

9:30 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Vaughn Taylor, Harold Varner III

9:41 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 p.m. -- Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Denny McCarthy

12:56 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Brian Gay

1:07 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

1:18 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

1:29 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

1:51 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

2:02 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Paul Casey

2:13 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari

2:24 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

2:35 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Harris English, Joel Dahmen

2:46 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. -- Luke List, Carlos Ortiz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:51 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Sam Burns, Bernd Wiesberger

8:02 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Victor Perez

8:13 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff

8:24 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

8:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

8:46 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

8:57 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Tommy Fleetwood

9:08 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau, Zach Johnson

9:19 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire

9:30 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Roger Sloan

9:41 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard

12:45 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Rory Sabbatini, Sepp Straka

12:56 p.m. -- Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Cameron Tringale

1:07 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson

1:18 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour

1:29 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

1:40 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger

1:51 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Sung Kang, Louis Oosthuizen

2:02 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway

2:13 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Pat Perez

2:24 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Russell Knox

2:35 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

2:46 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

RELATED: An inside look at TPC Sawgrass' exclusive tour pro practice facility