2020 Players Championship odds: Why this week brings some crazy good betting value

Major or not a major, Tiger or no Tiger, there's no denying: This is one of the best fields and one of the best tournaments of the year. By our count, we have 48 of the top 50 players in the world (no Tiger and no Lee Westwood, since his win in Abu Dhabi doesn't get him in the Players field). But this field is deep, as well. The schedule change and the strength of this field is part of what makes the Players Championship one of the most intriguing events in golf.

As we usually see, any type of player can exceed at TPC Sawgrass, making it increasingly intriguing. We've seen plodders like Tim Clark and Fred Funk win, but we've also had Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy win here. Position golf at a Pete Dye course will usually put you in contention, so the best golf is often rewarded. That'll be key as we start handicapping this deep field later in the week.

2020 Players Championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM)

Rory McIlroy +650 (bet $10 to win $65) Jon Rahm +1200 (bet $10 to win $120) Justin Thomas +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Webb Simpson +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Adam Scott +3300

Patrick Reed +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Brooks Koepka +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Collin Morikawa +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Gary Woodland +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Paul Casey +5500

Jason Day +6000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +6000

Shane Lowry +6600

Billy Horschel +6600

Daniel Berger +6600

Louis Oosthuizen +7000

Henrik Stenson +7000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Abraham Ancer +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Brandt Snedeker +9000

Scottie Scheffler +9000

Kevin Na +9000

Ian Poulter +10000

Viktor Hovland +10000

Kevin Kisner +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Sung Kang +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Cam Smith +11000

Bubba Watson +12500

Rafa Cabrera-Bello +12500

Bernd Wiesberger +12500

Max Homa +12500

Adam Hadwin +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Harris English +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Joaquin Niemann +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Bud Cauley +12500

Rory Sabbatini +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Ryan Palmer +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Jason Kokrak +15000

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Branden Grace +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Graeme McDowell +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Jim Furyk +15000

Harold Varner III +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Corey Conners +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Talor Gooch +15000

Russell Knox +15000

Sam Burns +15000

Russell Henley +17500

J.B. Holmes +17500

Carlos Ortiz +17500

Scott Piercy +17500

Matt Jones +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Charles Howell III +17500

Victor Perez +20000

Wyndham Clark +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Matthew Wolff +20000

Lanto Griffin +20000

Luke List +20000

Sebastian Munoz +20000

Adam Long +20000

Nick Watney +20000

Kevin Streelman +20000

Jazz Janewattananond +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Martin Laird +25000

Aaron Wise +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Dylan Frittelli +25000

Kyle Stanley +25000

K.H. Lee +25000

Zazh Johnson +25000

Andrew Landry +25000

Jason Dufner +25000

Mark Hubbard +25000

Si Woo Kim +30000

Cameron Champ +30000

Danny McCarthy +30000

Pat Perez +30000

Vaughn Taylor +30000

Troy Merritt +30000

Adam Schenk +35000

Chesson Hadley +35000

Sepp Straka +40000

C T. Pan +40000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000

Nate Lashley +40000

Scott Brown +40000

Aaron Baddeley +40000

Brice Garnett +40000

Scott Stallings +40000

Sam Ryder +40000

Michael Thompson +40000

Brian Gay +40000

Kevin Tway +40000

Brian Stuard +40000

J.J. Spaun +40000

Peter Malnati +40000

Matt Every +40000

Bronson Burgoon +40000

Roger Sloan +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Patton Kizzire +50000

Ryan Armour +50000

Tyler Duncan +50000

Retief Goosen +50000

Jim Herman +50000

