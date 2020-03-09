2020 Players Championship odds: Why this week brings some crazy good betting value

Major or not a major, Tiger or no Tiger, there's no denying: This is one of the best fields and one of the best tournaments of the year. By our count, we have 48 of the top 50 players in the world (no Tiger and no Lee Westwood, since his win in Abu Dhabi doesn't get him in the Players field). But this field is deep, as well. The schedule change and the strength of this field is part of what makes the Players Championship one of the most intriguing events in golf.
As we usually see, any type of player can exceed at TPC Sawgrass, making it increasingly intriguing. We've seen plodders like Tim Clark and Fred Funk win, but we've also had Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy win here. Position golf at a Pete Dye course will usually put you in contention, so the best golf is often rewarded. That'll be key as we start handicapping this deep field later in the week.
See who you'd use out of the below golfers.
2020 Players Championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM)
Rory McIlroy +650 (bet $10 to win $65)
Jon Rahm +1200 (bet $10 to win $120)
Justin Thomas +1400
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Dustin Johnson +2500
Sungjae Im +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Webb Simpson +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Adam Scott +3300
Patrick Reed +3300
Rickie Fowler +3500
Brooks Koepka +4000
Marc Leishman +4000
Collin Morikawa +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Gary Woodland +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Paul Casey +5500
Jason Day +6000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +6000
Shane Lowry +6600
Billy Horschel +6600
Daniel Berger +6600
Louis Oosthuizen +7000
Henrik Stenson +7000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Abraham Ancer +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Brandt Snedeker +9000
Scottie Scheffler +9000
Kevin Na +9000
Ian Poulter +10000
Viktor Hovland +10000
Kevin Kisner +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Sung Kang +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Cam Smith +11000
Bubba Watson +12500
Rafa Cabrera-Bello +12500
Bernd Wiesberger +12500
Max Homa +12500
Adam Hadwin +12500
Francesco Molinari +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Harris English +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
Joaquin Niemann +12500
Danny Willett +12500
Bud Cauley +12500
Rory Sabbatini +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Ryan Palmer +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Jason Kokrak +15000
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Branden Grace +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Graeme McDowell +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Jim Furyk +15000
Harold Varner III +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Corey Conners +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Talor Gooch +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Sam Burns +15000
Russell Henley +17500
J.B. Holmes +17500
Carlos Ortiz +17500
Scott Piercy +17500
Matt Jones +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Charles Howell III +17500
Victor Perez +20000
Wyndham Clark +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Matthew Wolff +20000
Lanto Griffin +20000
Luke List +20000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Adam Long +20000
Nick Watney +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Jazz Janewattananond +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Cameron Tringale +20000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Martin Laird +25000
Aaron Wise +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Dylan Frittelli +25000
Kyle Stanley +25000
K.H. Lee +25000
Zazh Johnson +25000
Andrew Landry +25000
Jason Dufner +25000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Si Woo Kim +30000
Cameron Champ +30000
Danny McCarthy +30000
Pat Perez +30000
Vaughn Taylor +30000
Troy Merritt +30000
Adam Schenk +35000
Chesson Hadley +35000
Sepp Straka +40000
C T. Pan +40000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +40000
Nate Lashley +40000
Scott Brown +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Brice Garnett +40000
Scott Stallings +40000
Sam Ryder +40000
Michael Thompson +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Brian Stuard +40000
J.J. Spaun +40000
Peter Malnati +40000
Matt Every +40000
Bronson Burgoon +40000
Roger Sloan +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Ryan Armour +50000
Tyler Duncan +50000
Retief Goosen +50000
Jim Herman +50000
