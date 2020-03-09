Players Championship 2020: 15 prop bets we’d love to see for the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

The Super Bowl gets thousands of prop bets each year, so why not The Players? In celebration of the biggest tournament yet on the calendar, we're campaigning to oddsmakers to write up a few of these fun wagers.

We've had—maybe a little too much —fun with some of these. But the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of golf's most iconic spots , and with the boom in popularity of sports betting specific to golf, we think we have a case with some of these prop bets below.

--Over/under 4.5 ‘Better Than Most’ mentions on the weekend broadcast.

This might be a safe cash on the over, actually.

--(+1500) (Bet $10 to win $150) The winner jumps into the water to honor Pete Dye, and drags Jay Monahan in, Jerry Pate style.

--Over/under 50.5 water balls on 17 through four rounds. (The average per year since 2003 is 47.7)

RELATED: Players Championship 2020: The good, the bad and the better than most from the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

--(Yes: -125; No: +105) Someone to hit two consecutive shots in the water at 17.

--(+1900) If someone goes Fred Couples and holes their shot from the drop zone.

--(-230) Paul Azinger makes a Chainsmokers reference that makes us all feel uncomfortable.

Pinterest Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

--(+390) Paul Azinger addresses European golf fans to apologize for his Tommy Fleetwood comments.

--(+2000) Tommy Fleetwood makes a gesture toward Paul Azinger after birdieing the 17th hole.

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

--(Even) Tyrrell Hatton flips off the water in front of the island green.

Apparently, he has a penchant for gesturing to Florida water hazards...

--(17,000-1) Anthony Kim comes out of ‘retirement’ to hit a celeb shot (practice rounds count).

We would gladly pay this one out to enjoy an AK comeback.

--Over/under 11.5 mentions of the trademark ‘railroad ties’ surrounding the Pete Dye green.

Pinterest Carlos Amoedo

--Over/under 1.5 (+220) holes-in-one at the 17th hole all week.

Some inside info: There have been only three aces in the past 17 years, but also three in the past four years.

--(+1600) A caddie makes a hole-in-one at 17 in the Wednesday caddie contest.

Pinterest (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Boo Weekley rides his driver down the first tee during Sunday singles at the 2008 Ryder Cup.

--(160-1) Boo Weekley either is hired as a caddie for a practice round, rides a golf club Happy Gilmore-style at any point on grounds, or wrestles a gator in the estuary in front of 17.

--(+12500) A seagull grabbing a competitor’s ball on the 17th green, like what happened to Steve Lowery in 1998.

RELATED: Tales of Terror: The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass