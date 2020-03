For the right price, any golfer can book a tee time at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course . But one section of the annual home of the Players Championship is out of reach for the paying public—a practice facility on the south end of the range open to only card-carrying tour players, and designed to their precise specifications. Our exclusive tour gives you a rare look at what the world’s best players want out of their home practice area, and what it says about their rigorous preparation.