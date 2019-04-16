Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

It's been a big and busy week for the Gretzky children. Before dad put together an out-of-nowhere runner-up finish at the 2019 Masters, it was Tatum who captured the hearts and minds of the internet with a tiny tumble at the Par 3 Contest . Sorry Tony Finau, but you've had your 15 minutes .

Post-Masters, however, it's been little brother River's time to shine, with Paulina Gretzky posting video of her youngest going to toe-to-toe with grandpa—one Wayne Gretzky, maybe you've heard of him—on Tuesday to learn the ways of the almighty dangle. Hockey fans, you're going to need a fainting couch for this one.

Cuteness aside, that is pretty impressive stuff from River, who doesn't even turn two until June. Stick handling you can teach, but ferocity is genetic, and clearly he got plenty of it from "Papa Wayne," as Paulina refers to him in her Instagram Story. Whether or not River goes on to pursue hockey, golf, or katana swordsmanship remains to be seen, but given the pedigree and promise shown here, the ceiling seems astronomically high no matter what he chooses.

Same goes for Tatum, of course, but just like dad, he might want to be careful on the stairs come the 2040 Masters...