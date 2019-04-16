Trending
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

By
an hour ago
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Round Three
Harry How

It's been a big and busy week for the Gretzky children. Before dad put together an out-of-nowhere runner-up finish at the 2019 Masters, it was Tatum who captured the hearts and minds of the internet with a tiny tumble at the Par 3 Contest. Sorry Tony Finau, but you've had your 15 minutes.

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox
The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Post-Masters, however, it's been little brother River's time to shine, with Paulina Gretzky posting video of her youngest going to toe-to-toe with grandpa—one Wayne Gretzky, maybe you've heard of him—on Tuesday to learn the ways of the almighty dangle. Hockey fans, you're going to need a fainting couch for this one.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Dustin Johnson practices at the RBC Canadian Open in a Wayne Gretzky jersey

Cuteness aside, that is pretty impressive stuff from River, who doesn't even turn two until June. Stick handling you can teach, but ferocity is genetic, and clearly he got plenty of it from "Papa Wayne," as Paulina refers to him in her Instagram Story. Whether or not River goes on to pursue hockey, golf, or katana swordsmanship remains to be seen, but given the pedigree and promise shown here, the ceiling seems astronomically high no matter what he chooses.

Same goes for Tatum, of course, but just like dad, he might want to be careful on the stairs come the 2040 Masters...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

an hour ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods wins the Masters(!), Phil Mickelson’s all-time dagger, and the greatest four in...

4 hours ago
All-World Ad Reads

Burger King and Wendy's should allow Kevin Harlan to eat for free for life after his on Monday

4 hours ago
Spoils of Victory

Sweet Lou Williams celebrates largest comeback in NBA playoff history with...nachos?

4 hours ago
Instant Legends

Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup good?

7 hours ago
Green Is The New Black
8 hours ago
Human Bowling Pins

This Yu Darvish fastball could double as a weapon of mass destruction

8 hours ago
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

April 15, 2019
Memory Lane

This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

April 15, 2019
Let Them Eat Crow

I wrote the wrongest possible Tiger Woods take, and the Internet will never let me forget it

April 15, 2019
Tigerisms

Masters 2019: 5 words that are officially part of the Tiger Woods lexicon after his winning...

April 15, 2019
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods challenges Artificial Intelligence, too

April 14, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

April 14, 2019
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

April 14, 2019
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama among stars to congratulate Tiger Woods on...

April 14, 2019
Just Do It

Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

April 14, 2019
GOAT

Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking...

April 14, 2019
Masters impact

Masters 2019: Of course Steph Curry changed his Sunday schedule—even during the NBA watch the...

April 14, 2019
Related
The LoopPaulina Gretzky celebrates 29th birthday in Vegas w…
The LoopOK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mi…
The LoopThis toddler might have the best Drive-By Dunk Chal…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection