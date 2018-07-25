Watch: Dustin Johnson practices at the RBC Canadian Open in a Wayne Gretzky jersey

Dustin Johnson is endorsed by adidas. But hopefully Three Stripes gives him a one-week out in order to wear this bad boy around Glen Abbey.

"Bad boy" being a Wayne Gretzky Oilers jersey.

Playing in the RBC Canadian Open, World No. 1 arrived to the par-3 seventh during Wednesday's practice round. The seventh has become known as "The Rink," tournament organizers' attempt to create a signature hole a la the 16th at TPC Scottsdale. The tee box is outlined with a hockey wall, there's area that allows players to take a slap shot at a net, a penalty-box suite is nearby, and marshals are dressed as referees. It's all very...Canadian. Johnson got in the spirit by donning the uniform of the Great One, who is famously the father of Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky.

Give the man credit. Despite its baggy confines, the 34-year-old managed to make a nice pass at his ball. However, let's hope this trend doesn't continue. No one needs to see Bubba Watson rocking his NBA All-Star gear at Riviera next year.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS