Trending
The Masters

Masters 2019: The most precious pictures from the Masters Par-3 Contest

By
an hour ago
Shane Lowry
Kevin C. Cox

The aces, broken ankles and the legendary threesome of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player are all great aspects of the Masters Par-3 Contest, but the best thing to come from the fun little outing each year is the photos. Whether it be a tour pro's adorable kids or a great shot of one of golf's most recognizable WAGs lugging a bag of clubs, the snaps are always A-plus material. Here were some of the most precious ones from the 2019 Masters Par-3 Contest

RELATED: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

Paul Casey, his wife Pollyanna and their son Lex

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Angela Garcia with her daughter Azalea and Lex Casey

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Sergio Garcia and daughter Azalea

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Brandt Snedeker, his wife Mandy and their son Austin

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Charley Hoffman with his daughters Claire and Katelynn

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Charles Howell III watches his son Chase hit a putt

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Jon Rahm hugs fiancee Kelley Cahill

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Mike Ehrmann

Tommy Fleetwood walks with his family

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Tyrrell Hatton and girlfriend Emily Braisher

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Francesco Molinari poses with his family

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Brooks Koepka reacts to a putt by his mother Denise Jakows

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Mike Ehrmann

Lucas Bjerregaard holds his daughter Josephine

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox
The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Kevin Kisner holds his son Henry

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Kevin Kisner with his daughter Kate

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Lucas Bjerregaard's fiancee Henriette Friis with their daughter Josephine

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Danny Willett with wife Nicole and their two sons

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Jillian Stacey, wife of Keegan Bradley, holds their son Logan James

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Shane Lowry with his daughter Iris and his wife Wendy

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Malory Conners, wife of Corey Conners

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Kevin Na with his daughter Sophia

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox
The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Keegan Bradley and Shane Lowry with their families

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

Justin Thomas with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Annie Verret, wife of Jordan Spieth, Jillian Wisniewski and Allison Stokke, fiancee of Rickie Fowler

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Andrew Redington

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

The whole gang

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Mike Ehrmann

RELATED: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy it)

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Masters

Masters 2019: The most precious pictures from the Masters Par-3 Contest

an hour ago
Coming Prepared

Masters 2019: Tony Finau returned to the scene of the crime with his new, special edition shoe...

3 hours ago
Par-3 Contest

Masters 2019: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

4 hours ago
Because It's The Cup

Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S...

5 hours ago
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

6 hours ago
Miserable Bastards

Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

8 hours ago
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

9 hours ago
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

9 hours ago
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

13 hours ago
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

April 9, 2019
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

April 9, 2019
Peak John Daly

Masters 2019: John Daly autographs woman's bare behind in an Augusta parking lot in most John...

April 9, 2019
Pros and Autographs

Masters 2019: The only kid Phil Mickelson has ever refused to give an autograph to is...

April 9, 2019
Masters Mimicry

Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

April 9, 2019
Blown Calls

The biggest blown call of the Virginia-Texas Tech game is one no one is talking about

April 9, 2019
Natty 365

Natty Light giving away year's worth of free beer for every birdie made on Masters Sunday

April 9, 2019
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta tee...

April 9, 2019
Related
The LoopMasters 2019: Tony Finau returned to the scene of t…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2019: Our 9 favorite pairings for the first…
Golf News & ToursMasters 2018: Our 8 favorite Masters pairings - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection