Masters 2019: The most precious pictures from the Masters Par-3 Contest

The aces, broken ankles and the legendary threesome of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player are all great aspects of the Masters Par-3 Contest, but the best thing to come from the fun little outing each year is the photos. Whether it be a tour pro's adorable kids or a great shot of one of golf's most recognizable WAGs lugging a bag of clubs, the snaps are always A-plus material. Here were some of the most precious ones from the 2019 Masters Par-3 Contest

Paul Casey, his wife Pollyanna and their son Lex

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Angela Garcia with her daughter Azalea and Lex Casey

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Sergio Garcia and daughter Azalea

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Brandt Snedeker, his wife Mandy and their son Austin

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Charley Hoffman with his daughters Claire and Katelynn

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Charles Howell III watches his son Chase hit a putt

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Jon Rahm hugs fiancee Kelley Cahill

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

Tommy Fleetwood walks with his family

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Tyrrell Hatton and girlfriend Emily Braisher

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Francesco Molinari poses with his family

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Brooks Koepka reacts to a putt by his mother Denise Jakows

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

Lucas Bjerregaard holds his daughter Josephine

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Kevin Kisner holds his son Henry

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Kevin Kisner with his daughter Kate

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Lucas Bjerregaard's fiancee Henriette Friis with their daughter Josephine

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Danny Willett with wife Nicole and their two sons

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Jillian Stacey, wife of Keegan Bradley, holds their son Logan James

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Shane Lowry with his daughter Iris and his wife Wendy

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Malory Conners, wife of Corey Conners

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Kevin Na with his daughter Sophia

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Keegan Bradley and Shane Lowry with their families

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

Justin Thomas with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Annie Verret, wife of Jordan Spieth, Jillian Wisniewski and Allison Stokke, fiancee of Rickie Fowler

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke

Pinterest Kevin C. Cox

The whole gang

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

