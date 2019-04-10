Trending
Par-3 Contest

Masters 2019: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

By
2 hours ago

We love the Masters Par-3 Contest for all the scenes of tour players enjoying a relaxing stroll around the club's short course with their families and friends before the Masters gets underway. It's really the only time all year we get to see players with their children and wives and girlfriends.

Often, we'll see a player's caddie step up and hit a putt or two—if not hit a tee shot. In 2018, we saw Jack Nicklaus' grandson ace the ninth hole—one of the enduring memories of the competition.

On Wednesday, we saw Sergio Garcia's wife, Angela, step up to hit a shot at Augusta National's ninth hole at its Par-3 course. We know Angela, a former college golfer on the University of Texas women's golf team, had some game. But she put it on display in a big way:

MASTERS 2019: Exclusive snapshots from the grounds of Augusta National

Not quite a hole-in-one ala G.T. Nicklaus, but truly impressive stuff from Angela. It looked like a great day for the Garcias, who also brought their daughter, Azalea, out to the course. How adorable?

The Masters - Par 3 Contest
Kevin C. Cox

MASTERS 2019: Meet the WAGS of the PGA Tour

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Coming Prepared

Masters 2019: Tony Finau returned to the scene of the crime with his new, special edition shoe...

42 minutes ago
Par-3 Contest

Masters 2019: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

2 hours ago
Because It's The Cup

Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S...

3 hours ago
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

4 hours ago
Miserable Bastards

Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

6 hours ago
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

7 hours ago
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

7 hours ago
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

11 hours ago
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

a day ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

April 9, 2019
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

April 9, 2019
Peak John Daly

Masters 2019: John Daly autographs woman's bare behind in an Augusta parking lot in most John...

April 9, 2019
Pros and Autographs

Masters 2019: The only kid Phil Mickelson has ever refused to give an autograph to is...

April 9, 2019
Masters Mimicry

Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

April 9, 2019
Blown Calls

The biggest blown call of the Virginia-Texas Tech game is one no one is talking about

April 9, 2019
Natty 365

Natty Light giving away year's worth of free beer for every birdie made on Masters Sunday

April 9, 2019
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta tee...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Our 7 favorite moments of Bryson DeChambeau's press conference at Augusta...

April 8, 2019
Related
The LoopMasters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green j…
The LoopThe Grind: Rose's big win, Phil's bigger heartbreak…
The LoopBilly Horschel flips the script, Lexi Thompson skyd…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection