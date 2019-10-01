Our favorite looks from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Teaming up celebrities and tour pros, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship always is one of the most entertaining stops on the European Tour. Despite facing rain and wintery temperatures, amateurs like Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray and Huey Lewis looked like they had a blast while playing the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The celebrity portion of the field always brings fashion-forward looks that we wish we saw more often on tour. Here's hoping some of the pros took notes of these stylish looks.

Without a doubt, Justin Timberlake led the field in style. His casual-cool Greyson hoodies were athletic and full of personality. Timberlake skillfully fought the elements without sacrificing style.

Shop all Justin Timberlake's stylish golf looks from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, here.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

As expected, Bill Murray was his plucky, playful self, even while struggling with an arm injury. He handled the elements during the first round in a pair of rain pants held up by suspenders—a look only someone as iconic as Murray could pull off. Representing his own apparel brand, William Murray Golf , he paired a whimsical golf shirt from the brand over a Peter Millar long sleeve t-shirt and paired the ensemble with a stylish pair of G/FORE golf shoes.

Hat: For a similar look, try the Callaway Men's Opti-Temp Golf Beanie | BUY NOW: $28

Shirt: For a similar look, try the William Murray Hats Off Polo | BUY NOW: $78

Layering: Peter Millar Rio Technical Long-Sleeve T-Shirt | BUY NOW: $65

Suspenders: For a similar look, try the Nordstrom Men's Shop Paisley Suspenders | BUY NOW : $50

Shoes: G/FORE Patriot Disruptor Twilight | BUY NOW: $225

Pinterest Mark Runnacles

During the second round, Murray went for a green-themed ensemble, featuring another piece from the William Murray Golf collection. The Irreverent Button Down ($90), is one of the most popular pieces from the collection, with a tartan pattern inspired by the Murray family crest. Murray layered a Peter Millar vest over top, adding warmth and style. For an additional pop of color, he added a bright green G/FORE glove that pulled the look together.

Hat: For a similar look, try the Callaway Men's Opti-Temp Golf Beanie | BUY NOW: $28

Shirt: William Murray Golf The Irreverent Button Down | BUY NOW: $90

Vest: Peter Millar Legacy Wind Fleece Vest | BUY NOW: $179

Green Golf Glove: G/FORE Men's Clover Glove | BUY NOW: $35

Rain Glove: FootJoy RainGrip Golf Glove | BUY NOW: $22

Pinterest Matthew Lewis

Murray's third-round look was by far the fan favorite. He looked edgy and on-trend in a black G/FORE quilted jacket with the "Skull and Tees" design across the back. He topped off the look with a fun pom beanie. Murray's pants, from the William Murray Golf collection, looked like a grey check pattern from afar, but a closer inspection revealed a unique golf-club pattern throughout. It was a bold move to pair these two eye-catching pieces together, but he pulled it off by sticking with simple color palettes and accessories.

Jacket: G/FORE Killer Quilted Jacket Onyx | BUY NOW: $365

Pants: William Murray Golf In The Club Pants | BUY NOW: $65

Hat: For a similar look, try the Titleist Men's Pom Pom Golf Beanie | BUY NOW: $30

RELATED: Bill Murray's greatest golf style statements through the years

Pinterest David Cannon

Former cricket star Kevin Pieterson impressed during Saturday's third round with this array of blue shades. He paired ultra modern accessories from G/FORE with a classic Peter Millar hybrid jacket and navy KJUS waterproof pants. Pieterson's look proved you can be all-weather prepared and stylish at the same time.

Hat: G/FORE Anti Bad Golf Shield Snapback | BUY NOW: $45

Sweater: Peter Millar Crown Crafted Stealth Cardigan | BUY NOW: $295

Pants: KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Rain Pant | BUY NOW: $449

Shoes: G/FORE Patriot Disruptor Twilight | BUY NOW: $225

Pinterest David Cannon

Irish musician Ronan Keating trusted Trendy Golf, the unofficial style ambassadors of golf, to pick his looks for the tournament, and the results were head-turning. His first-round look featured classic wools with a modern touch. Keating pulled off the throwback, relaxed-fit-trouser look by pairing a well-fitting knit sweater on top. The bright blue golf glove offered a nice hint of color to the simple-yet-sophisticated ensemble.

Hat: For a similar look, try the G/FORE Skull & G's Snapback | BUY NOW: $45

Sweater: For a similar look, try Wolsey Elbow Patch Sweater | BUY NOW: $205

Pants: Fora similar look, try the Bonobos Highland Golf Pants | BUY NOW: $88

Golf Shoes: G/FORE Liberty Gallivanter in Snow | BUY NOW: $225

Glove: G/FORE Mens Golf Glove in Pacific | BUY NOW: $35

Pinterest David Cannon

During the third round, Keating went ultra modern in a hybrid camo RLX jacket and cropped skinny-fit trousers. The tapered-ankle look is new to golf, but incredibly on-trend. While slim fits don't seem golf-ready, the right material and stretch, like with these G/FORE trousers, will keep things fashion-forward and comfortable at the same time.

Hat: For a similar look, try the G/FORE Killer T's Snapback | BUY NOW: $45

Jacket: RLX RALPH LAUREN Tech Wool Hybrid Hoodie | BUY NOW: $248

Pants: G/FORE Straight Leg Trousers | BUY NOW: $165

Golf Shoes: G/FORE Liberty Gallivanter in Snow | BUY NOW: $225

Glove: G/FORE MG4.1 Left Glove in Snow/Day Glo Pink | BUY NOW: $40