Bill Murray, true grinder, plays Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a bum wing

6 hours ago

Bill Freakin' Murray doesn't let anything get between him and a round of golf. Not age, not weather, not vermin, not a bucket hat shortage. Hell, not even a zombie apocalypse can stop him...

But you know what they say, the proof is in the puddin', and thankfully they have all kinds of puddin'—black puddin', bread puddin', banana puddin'—over in Scotland, where Murray is spending his week hacking it around the Home of Golf as part of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's celebrity team event. Murray showed up for his practice round on Tuesday with a bum wing, but not willing to let his stunt double have all the fun, he buckled down and played with one arm, much to the delight of the Scottish galleries, many of whom took a sick day just to head down to the course and shout "WHAT AN INCREDIBLE CINDERELLA STORY" at Murray from across the fairway.

P.S. Love the ol' dress-tie-as-a-sling look. The man really is smoother than a Gibson martini.

RELATED: Sex, drugs and the making of 'Caddyshack': A new book details movie's slow rise to greatness

So how did Murray get nicked up just before the season's first celebrity major? Mum is the word, but the legendary Hollywood human icon did celebrate his 69th birthday on Saturday, so here's hoping it happened during the festivities and not punching the TV following the Cubs' six-game losing streak.

Barring some sort Tommy John scenario, however, Murray will tee off in the Team Championship on Thursday alongside Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Justin Timberlake, Greg Kinnear, and Luke Wilson, which sounds like a pretty damn good Featured Group to us.

