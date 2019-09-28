Justin Timberlake is turning heads for his style choices at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Justin Timberlake looks just as comfortable on a golf course as he does on a stage. Paired with Justin Rose, the 38-year-old singer leads the field in style, energy and bunker play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship—one of the most fun European Tour events on the schedule, played at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

During the first round of the tournament, Timberlake showed that hoodies can be golf-appropriate in a Greyson midlayer paired with light pants and ultra-cool Nike golf shoes. He topped the outfit off with a 1990s-inspired Imperial cap from the new DNA Project collection. The shoes are not available for purchase at this time, but the rest of his outfit is easy to replicate for a casual-yet-stylish golf look. The key to pulling off a non-traditional golf piece like a hoodie is to make sure the entire outfit is tailored to a good fit, and accessories are kept simple to avoid any clashing themes.

Hat: Imperial The Square One Cap | BUY NOW: $30

Hoodie: Greyson Cokato Hoodie | BUY NOW: $165

Golf Shoes: Custom Nike Air Jordan 11. For a similar look, try Nike ADG Golf Shoe ($140) or Nike Golf Roshe G Golf Shoes ($80)

Timberlake stepped out on Friday in an all-black ensemble that was refined and cold-weather appropriate. The subtle Greyson Cokato Hoodie print added some spice to the look while the funnel neck and a knit pom beanie added warmth. He wore another pair of Nike Air Jordan golf shoes that are not available to the public.

Hat: For a similar look, try Callaway Golf 2019 Pom Pom Beanie | BUY NOW: $21

Jacket: Greyson Printed Cokato Hoodie | BUY NOW: $180

Shoes: Custom Nike Air Jordan 11. For a similar look, try Air Max 1G Pure ($120) or Nike Golf Roshe G Golf Shoes ($80)

When the weather turned sour, as it has the tendency to do in Scotland, Timberlake was prepared with a pair of waterproofs from Ralph Lauren RLX, a G/FORE umbrella and a matching Clubglove golf towel. He traded his beanie for another throwback-inspired cap from Imperial with the Wrightson Performance Rope Cap. The light blue accents in his raingear and accessories brightened up his look despite the dark skies looming.

Hat: Imperial Wrightson Performance Rope Cap | BUY NOW: $30

Raingear: RLX Ralph Lauren Iron 2.5L Waterproof Jacket | BUY NOW: $298

Umbrella: G/FORE (currently out of stock), for a similar look, try the G/FORE Skull & T's Umbrella | BUY NOW: $120

Towel: Clubglove Golf Towel | BUY NOW: $23

