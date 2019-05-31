New Balance trolls Warriors fans with fantastic Kawhi Leonard billboard on Oakland highway

The Toronto Raptors certainly have the Golden State Warriors' full attention after landing the first blow on the defending champs with a 118-109 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. But now something else has the Golden State fanbase's attention. And it's not being well received.

New Balance, maker of old people running shoes and proud sponsor of Kawhi Leonard , managed to buy up some prime billboard space in Oakland. And the result is one of the best sports troll jobs of the year. Check it out:

Hey, at least it's not a big billboard featuring Drake , right?

The King of the North won't be in the Bay Area until Wednesday thanks to Toronto holding home-court advantage in the series. We'll have to wait and see if the billboard is still standing by then.

