Jeopardy legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings exchange savage Twitter barbs

James Holzhauer has the country's attention with his incredible Jeopardy! winning streak, which reached 29 games on Tuesday night. But no one is following his progress more closely than Ken Jennings, whose record 74-game streak in 2004 suddenly seems in, well, jeopardy. For the most part, the two gameshow legends have been complimentary of each other, but amid constant comparisons to each other, their competitiveness for the Buzzer Throne has been revealed.

"You know what bothers me is when I hear people say, 'Jeopardy!' James," said Jennings on Good Morning America on Tuesday . "I'm like, 'No, no, no, no I'm that guy. You can't put 'Jeopardy!' in front of his name. . . I used to be the 'Jeopardy!' guy!"

I'll take "What have you done for me lately?" for $1,600, Alex.

Perhaps, Holzhauer saw that comment, because on Tuesday night he shared a graphic showing his staggering earnings (Despite not being 40 percent of the way to Jennings' win total, Holzhauer is already closing in on eclipsing Jennings' earnings record of 2.5 million) and he tagged Jennings.

Zing! And Jennings was quick to respond with a jab of his own:

Double zing! Making things even more awkward is that neither quizshow guru follows the other on Twitter. Hmm. . .

In any event, some more important Jeopardy! news emerged in the past 24 hours. Host Alex Trebek , who announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, told People Magazine he's "near remission." Now that's something that both Jeopardy James and Jeopardy Ken can celebrate.

