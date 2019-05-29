Here are 15 Drake-related NBA Finals prop bets you can actually make

Now that the Toronto Raptors have taken the Cleveland Cavaliers' place in the NBA Finals as challenger loser to the Golden State Warriors, be prepared for some new storylines. Kawhi Leonard replaces LeBron James as the superstar not getting enough help from his teammates, Toronto replaces Cleveland as the "city thirsty for and deserving of a title!", and Drake replaces J.R. Smith as the person most likely to become a meme.

To be clear, I am not here to knock Drake. I saw the fallout from my colleague, Joel Beall, doing that , and it wasn't pretty. But make no mistake about it, once this series starts on Thursday, Drake will be more involved in this series than the Warriors bench. And as a result, there are a ton of prop bets you can make regarding the Raptors' most famous (and nomadic) fan. Here are 15 (Yes, FIFTEEN!) Drake-related NBA Finals wagers, courtesy of sportsbetting.ag .

Will Drake attend any Finals game at Golden State (Oracle Arena)?

Yes -120

No -120

How are these options the same odds?!

Will Drake not attend any Finals game at Toronto?

Yes +425

No -800

I'm usually not a fan of laying huge odds, but c'mon, this is the LOCK of all LOCKS. The guy goes to every home playoff game and he's not going to attend the Finals? Honestly, I'm shocked they are even taking this bet.

Will Drake watch any Finals game with fans at Jurassic Park?

Yes -200

No +150

I have no clue what this means, but it sounds fun.

How many games will the Raptors win with Drake in attendance ("Drake Curse")?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

The Raptors do have home-court advantage so. . . over? I guess?

Will Drake wear a hooded shirt during Game 1?

Yes -160

No +120

Sure?

Will Drake get a tattoo of Kawhi Leonard name, nickname or number by end of 2019?

Yes -250

No +190

If the Raptors pull off the upset (LOL), then yes. If they don't, and Kawhi bounces to the Clippers, then no.

Will ABC broadcast show image of Drake's "30" and "35" tattoos? (Curry and Durant)

Yes -200

No +150

Will ABC broadcast show Drake give any player a high five during Finals?

Yes +110

No -150

Will ABC broadcast show Drake and Nick Nurse contact each other during Finals?

Yes -120

No -120

Will ABC broadcast show Drake and Kevin Durant contact each other at Game 1?

Yes -140

No +100

Yes to all of these.

How many times will ABC broadcast team say "Drake" during Game 1?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

Jeff Van Gundy will hit this over by himself.

Will Drake say "Kawhi" in any track on his next album?

Yes -500

No +300

Seems a lot more likely than the tattoo.

Will either Drake and Kevin Durant message the other on Twitter or IG during Finals?

Yes -300

No +200

You know Durant is just itching for another Twitter spat, especially if he doesn't play.

Will Drake troll Steve Kerr on Twitter or IG during Finals?

Yes +150

No -180

That's a toss-up.

Will Smash Mouth message Drake on Twitter or IG during NBA Finals?

Yes -250

No +190

Hammer 'yes'. How else will Smash Mouth stay relevant?

By the way, the Warriors are 1-to-3 favorites to win a fourth title in five years. Even Drake thinks that line is a steal.

