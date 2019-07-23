Trending
Slim Fast

NASCAR driver loses almost 10 pounds during single race, no Keto required

By
9 hours ago
AUTO: JUL 07 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Coke Zero Sugar 400
Icon Sportswire

Keto, Paleo, Atkins, Weight Watchers, and Nutrisystem. The TB12 Method, and the George Foreman Grill diet. Drinking avocado and grilling water. If you're serious about dropping pounds and getting Shredded™, there's no shortage of ways to go about it. Short of semi-legal diet pills long-haul truckers pop to stay awake at night, however, there's no more efficient method than sitting behind the wheel of a 130-degree car hurling around a tarmac oval at 175 mph for four straight hours. Just ask NASCAR wheelman Matt DiBenedetto, who apparently shed nearly 10 pounds over the course of a single race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend:

RELATED: Vijay Singh's savage workouts will make your New Year's resolutions seem lame

Like much of the Northeast, New Hampshire was slammed with a very un-New-Hampshire-like heatwave on Sunday, with air temps at green flag reading a piccante 94 degrees and on-track temps climbing close to 130. NASCAR drivers typically prepare for grueling summer races by packing on a substantial amount of water weight, which they then shed over the course of a race via a combination of profuse sweating and adult diapers (allegedly). Even so, a nearly 10-pound difference over the course of 301 laps is still pretty mind-boggling, especially considering that last time we drove 300 miles, we put on 10 pounds in beef jerky weight.

RELATED: This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

Obviously stories like this help to drive another coffin nail in the tired "NaScAR dRiVErS ArEn'T aThLeTeS" debate, proving that it can be one of the most grueling challenges in organized sports (just imagine the doing fighter jet barrel rolls in a downtown traffic jam for about as long as it takes to watch the "Return of the King" director's cut and you're on the right track.)

Golf, on the other hand, didn't do its case for athlete status any favors this weekend when this man...

148th Open Championship - Day Four
Matthew Lewis/R&A

beat this man...

148th Open Championship - Previews
Ramsey Cardy

in a battle for the year's final major.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Slim Fast

NASCAR driver loses almost 10 pounds during single race, no Keto required

9 hours ago
The Grind

Shane Lowry makes facial-hair history, Brooks Koepka gets frustrated with a slow player, and...

14 hours ago
You Hate To See It

Jeopardy! buries the New York Mets six feet under with absolutely vicious clue in 'Flags'...

16 hours ago
Dumb Luck

Gambler believed he bet Shane Lowry at Pebble Beach, gloriously discovers his Lowry wager was...

July 22, 2019
Viral Videos

Shane Lowry's grandma gave the greatest post-round interview in Open Championship history

July 22, 2019
Braving The Elements

Justin Thomas shares video showing just how bad the weather was on Sunday at the Open (SPOILER...

July 22, 2019
Fine Art

A Kentucky minor-league team just delivered the best double play you'll see all season

July 22, 2019
Purple Reign

LSU football's new locker rooms are so nice they're practically a recruiting violation

July 22, 2019
To the victor...

British Open 2019: Shane Lowry's claret jug celebration got off to a great start

July 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

It's too hot for sports with pants

July 22, 2019
Day 4 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 4 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 21, 2019
The Best Walk In Golf

British Open 2019: Watch Shane Lowry's epic walk up the 18th fairway at Royal Portrush

July 21, 2019
Meltdowns

British Open 2019: Henrik Stenson hits brutal shank, immediately snaps club over his knee

July 21, 2019
WAGs

British Open 2019: The surprising place where Shane Lowry married his wife

July 21, 2019
Guilty Pleasures

British Open 2019: If Shane Lowry goes on to win, he may have an awful-looking reality TV show...

July 21, 2019
Speed Round

British Open 2019: The story of Day 3 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 20, 2019
WAGs

British Open 2019: Yep, Lee Westwood's girlfriend is also his caddie

July 20, 2019
Day 2 Recap

British Open 2019: The story of Day 2 at Royal Portrush in 9 (or so) sentences

July 19, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursVideo surfaces of Sergio Garcia tossing club at his…
Golf EquipmentShaft giant True Temper acquires Accra, graphite sh…
Golf News & Tours2019 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational tee times, vie…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection