This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

Short of Daytona, there's no more anticipated stop on the NASCAR circuit than Talladega Superspeedway, where fans turn out in droves each year to drink in the fastest speeds and biggest wrecks in stock car racing. There are the packed grandstands, of course, but the true action happens on the infield/campground/anything-goes RV mecca, where fans party for days on end in the build up to the 500-mile hellride. It's a fascinating snapshot of racing culture, tons of free advertising for Busch, and one of the most raucous scenes in sports, but as these surreal photos from the day after this year's GEICO 500 prove, the wake of the storm paints just as vivid a picture as the hurricane itself.

That thing had nine lives and she just spent them all...

From tents that look like they've been mauled by bears to abandoned blow dryers (can't go forget that race-day perm, folks), there's a little something for everyone in this beautiful, peaceful trash heap from heaven. The Talladega team even stumbled across a tribute to local boy and eventual winner Chase Elliott embedded in one of the fences. Suck it, Picasso.

As the old adage goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure and we can't wait to see what sort of treasure gets left behind when the Monster Energy Cup Series returns to 'Dega for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 in October.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt's 1990 Winston Cup champion hat can be yours for a cool $3 million