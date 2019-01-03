Vijay Singh's savage workouts will make your New Year's resolutions seem lame

Vijay Singh's practice and training regimens have long been the stuff of legend. They're the main reason for the Fijian being the most prolific PGA Tour player in his 40s of all time with 22 (of his career 34) victories, including a major at the 2004 PGA Championship. And now in his mid-50s, Singh is showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out this wild video of Vijay's savage workouts over the off-season as he prepares to (finally) fully focus on the PGA Tour Champions circuit this year:

Those poor tires. Seriously, is Vijay training for the 2019 season or auditioning for Rocky VII ? Kinda makes my "I'm going to hit the treadmill for 20 minutes three times a week" New Year's resolution pretty lame by comparison.

This dude will turn 56(!) in February and he's still working his butt off. Even after all the trophies he's lifted. And even after the Christmas bonus he got for settling that longtime lawsuit against the PGA Tour . Vijay Singh can't stop. Won't stop. Bernhard Langer better watch his back this year.

