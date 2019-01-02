Longtime tour pro quits golf, goes to first day of work at a "real job" as 39-year-old

Kyle Thompson is one of the winningest players in Web.com Tour history. Unfortunately, that success never carried over to the PGA Tour during a nearly two-decade-long career as a tour pro.

In his third crack at the big leagues this past season, Thompson missed the cut in 20 of 22 starts while earning only $24,878. He decided the Wyndham Championship in August would be his final tournament if he didn't qualify for the FedEx Playoffs, and he stuck to his word.

“For some reason I haven’t had nearly the monetary success of some other guys,” the five-time Web.com Tour winner told the Greenville News the week of the Wyndham. “If you get one or two good years on the PGA Tour, it can set you up for years.

Instead, after 17 years as a tour pro, the 39-year-old Thompson finally settled on his first "real job" to support his family for the foreseeable future. And he was excited about embarking on his new insurance career to begin the new year:

Good for you, Kyle. Giving up the dream of playing golf for a living must have been difficult. Also, nicely done with the vest look! You'll fit into your new office right away.

