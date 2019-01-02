Trending
Career Changes

Longtime tour pro quits golf, goes to first day of work at a "real job" as 39-year-old

By
an hour ago

Kyle Thompson is one of the winningest players in Web.com Tour history. Unfortunately, that success never carried over to the PGA Tour during a nearly two-decade-long career as a tour pro.

PODCAST: Kyle Thompson on Web.com Tour life & a prized Arnold Palmer letter

In his third crack at the big leagues this past season, Thompson missed the cut in 20 of 22 starts while earning only $24,878. He decided the Wyndham Championship in August would be his final tournament if he didn't qualify for the FedEx Playoffs, and he stuck to his word.

“For some reason I haven’t had nearly the monetary success of some other guys,” the five-time Web.com Tour winner told the Greenville News the week of the Wyndham. “If you get one or two good years on the PGA Tour, it can set you up for years.

Instead, after 17 years as a tour pro, the 39-year-old Thompson finally settled on his first "real job" to support his family for the foreseeable future. And he was excited about embarking on his new insurance career to begin the new year:

Good for you, Kyle. Giving up the dream of playing golf for a living must have been difficult. Also, nicely done with the vest look! You'll fit into your new office right away.

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour winners who used to be regular working stiffs

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fantasy Loveball

The Bachelor Fantasy League is an actual thing for actual gambling addicts

15 minutes ago
Career Changes

Longtime tour pro quits golf, goes to first day of work at a "real job" as 39-year-old

an hour ago
NFL

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt has never been happier to not punt than he was in this video

3 hours ago
Swing And A Miss

Allstate's chief marketing officer had no clue who won the Allstate Sugar Bowl

4 hours ago
College Football

Watch ESPN panel react to news that Urban Meyer will be teaching a class on "character"

5 hours ago
Legends In The Making

Dallas Mavericks file trademarks for Luka Doncic's, um, interesting nickname

5 hours ago
Stat Stuffers

Jusuf Nurkic just did something no NBA player has ever done

6 hours ago
What a Payout

The most impressive bet of the NFL season might be this West Virginia gambler's $5 wager—and...

7 hours ago
World Juniors

Switzerland gets awarded two penalty shots on same play, fail to capitalize on either

December 31, 2018
2018
December 31, 2018
Don't let the door hit you...

Why your not-so-favorite NFL coach SHOULD be fired

December 31, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Vikings are stuck with Kirk Cousins

December 31, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Free the Warriors from Draymond Green, and nine other prayers for the sports gods in 2019

December 31, 2018
End of an Era?

Draymond Green is now (accidentally?) pegging teammates in the face with the basketball

December 28, 2018
Audibles

Alabama defensive tackle almost smack talks Kyler Murray, immediately changes his mind

December 28, 2018
In a Galaxy Not So Far Away

The force is with this new footage of Disney's nearly completed 'Star Wars' theme park

December 27, 2018
Wired For Sound

Jon Gruden remains the best "mic'd up" coach of all time

December 27, 2018
Bowl SZN

The 2018 Cheez-It Bowl was the best-worst bowl game ever

December 27, 2018
Related
The LoopGolf World Monday: The PGA Tour's new feeder system…
The LoopThrowback Thursday: That time Ben Hogan helped star…
The LoopGW Monday: Is Q School about to change? - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection