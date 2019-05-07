Trending
Turnt Left

Your dad is gonna love Kevin Harvick's millennial-parodying NASCAR All-Star livery

By
2 hours ago

By now you've heard everything there is to hear about the evil, puppy-kicking scourge known as millennials. They eat avocado...on TOAST! They're killing Applebee's! They work too much for too little pay and don't even want to have reckless sex anymore! The world as we know it—a noxious, heady haze of fat jokes and print nudie mags—is under siege, and if they break through the white picket fences, even our platinum preferred cable packages will be powerless to stop them!

Thankfully a few boomer strongholds remain, putting up a brave fight against the coming darkness. One such battalion is that of NASCAR, who unveiled their very own trojan horse on Tuesday, slipping it right into enemy territory without anyone noticing. Ladies and gentlemen of the resistance, we present Kevin Harvick's "Millennial" Mustang. With god speed and good luck, they'll never know what hit 'em.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

Sarcasm and tenuous military metaphors aside, this is actually very, very bad. It all begins with the soft pink hue—because everyone knows millennials have the emotional constitution of a gardenia vase—and only gets worse from there, soullessly treading through greatest hits like "Avocado on Toast," "Tea Frog," and "Participation Trophy" like The Eagles on their 6,000th farewell tour (the galaxy brains behind this livery should get that reference.) An Insta-story splash of emojis and "Turnt Left" proudly emblazoned on the right rear panel round out the cringe-rod, which Harvick will pilot at the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18th.

The paint scheme itself is a product of a wager Busch made last year, which makes the whole thing a little more tolerable (or "on fleek," as everyone thinks millennials say but actually don't.) Still though, if you're gonna come at the kids who are about to steal your jobs, your social security, and even your Kentucky Derby, you best not miss.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Walk It In

Tony Romo is already better at Kevin Na-ing than Kevin Na himself

29 minutes ago
Free Beer

Brooks Koepka hit a shot onto a barge and now all of NYC gets a free beer

an hour ago
Turnt Left

Your dad is gonna love Kevin Harvick's millennial-parodying NASCAR All-Star livery

2 hours ago
Holy Days

May 7th is the most magical day in sports history

4 hours ago
Impossible Feats

Pablo Sandoval did something that hadn't been done in 114 years (!) on Monday

6 hours ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson goes yard, Tiger Woods goes to the White House, and a Golf Twitter legend...

11 hours ago
It's a Shortstop!

All-time good guy Jason Kipnis helps Indians fans with ballpark gender reveal

May 6, 2019
News & Tours

Despite $853,000 winnings, Joel Dahmen was squeezed into coach on flight from Wells Fargo...

May 6, 2019
Yip City

Viewer Discretion Advised: Charles Barkley's 2019 Black Masters highlights are here

May 6, 2019
Baseball

The Cincinnati Reds were attacked by bees, further proof that Ohio is the seventh ring of hell

May 6, 2019
New Phone Who Dis?

Philly woman tries to slide into Bryce Harper's DMs, messages his pregnant wife instead

May 6, 2019
Unlikely Relationships

Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda makes good on promise to Max Homa following Wells win

May 6, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Even horse racing can't escape our collective replay madness

May 6, 2019
Twitter Legend

Max Homa is one of the funniest tour pros on Twitter—and here are his funniest tweets

May 5, 2019
All The Feels

Adam Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley on "Saturday Night Live" is good for a nice Sunday cry

May 5, 2019
Sweet Revenge

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton pulled off an all-time troll on Islanders center Brock...

May 4, 2019
Just Say No

Stephen A. Smith's long-awaited 'stay off the WEEEEEEEEEEEE...DUH' arrives in wake of D'Angelo...

May 3, 2019
Sugar Mama

Tom Brady has a pretty good explanation for why he's not the NFL's highest-paid player

May 3, 2019
Related
The LoopNatural Light wants to help you find a job...by pla…
The LoopNASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have …
The LoopThis POV video of the Monaco Grand Prix lap record …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection