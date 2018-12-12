NASA invites moon-landing truther Steph Curry to tour their Lunar Labs

We wanted to ignore this. Really, we did. We didn't want to give lip service to another NBA star spouting questionable scientific theories . We already get enough of that from the President. But it's 2018 and here we are. On Monday, Steph Curry posed a simple question to fellow ballers Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore, and Andre Igoudala on The Ringer's Winging It podcast. "We ever been to the moon?" he asked. Literally no one in the room (including Mr. Infiniti Spokesperson himself) believed that we had.

That probably should have been the end of that. Honestly, we shouldn't really care whether or not we went to the moon—a barren rock in the sky with absolutely no use to mankind other than to make the oceans come in and go out—but we do, and by Tuesday afternoon the story was everywhere. STEPH CURRY DOESN'T BELIEVE WE WENT TO MOON the internet howled so loud that even NASA, who should probably be focused on, oh I don't know, the $2.5 billion lander they just (allegedly) plopped on Mars, couldn't help but take notice. 12 hours later, Curry had received an invite for a fun and educational tour of their Lunar Labs.

"There's lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972. We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said in a statement. "We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

To this impassioned plea for proof and logic, Curry responded with an emoji...

If you're starting to get the feeling that Curry is actually a huge space nerd and was just faking his faked moon landing theory to get a little peek behind NASA's shiny foil curtain, welcome to the club. So far we're up to three members: You, me, and Blake Griffin ...