Mullets, flow, and fros oh my, the 2020 Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team is here

Forget Christmas and the high holidays. Scrap Easter and the Fourth of damn July. Skip your mom's birthday and your brother's wedding if you absolutely must. There is no celebration like this celebration: The annual unveiling of the 2020 Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team. Do not listen to the carolers, for they peddle lies. This, hockey lovers and intrepid hair adventurers, is the most wonderful time of year .

Per tradition, Game On! Minnesota has all the high-flying follicle fun from the annual Minnesota High School State Hockey Tournament. Cobb Salad coming right up.

RELATED: What PGA Tour pros would look like if they played in the NHL instead

You're probably a busy mullet aficionado, though. You may or may not have seven minutes to dedicate to high schoolers with scumstaches on Monday afternoon. So if you're in a rush, tune in around 3:11 for the annual top 10 countdown, or put your E-ZPass on the dash and check out the top 5 below.

5.) Jesse Dechene - "The Sinatra Salad" / "My Way Mullet"

4.) Michael Graves - "Mayor of Hairman Town"

3.) Jake Casey - "The Hair BnB"

2.) Reis Calderon - "Pure Rock n' Roll"

1.) Colin Lommel - "The Salad Bar"

In the wise word of Porky Pig, th-th-that's all, folks. See you next year if the world is still spinning.

RELATED: Penguins fan shaves Mario Lemieux tribute into his chest hair, achieves ultimate hockey guy status