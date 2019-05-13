Trending
Get the Strap

MMA fighter says what's up to 50 Cent mid-pin, obviously wins by TKO

By
2 hours ago

We here at Loop HQ live for a good power move. Tiger showing up to Bellerive dressed like the Terminator. Bryce Harper batflipping D.C. out of existence. The best darts celebration ever. Shoot them all directly into our veins. Thankfully for us, a new contender stepped into the, er, octagon this weekend when Bellator MMA featherweight Tywan Claxton noticed 50 Cent sitting cage-side mid-pin and stoped elbowing his opponent in the face just long enough to say what's up. Give this man all the belts.

It probably goes without saying, but Claxton went on defeat James Bennett by third-round TKO after his little chat with 50 Cent. While this stunt might smack of hubris, Claxton was humble post-fight, saying of Bennett, "I was like, ‘Expletive, when is he gonna give up?' He’s a warrior. My hat’s off to him, and much respect. Just look at his face. Both of his eyes are almost swollen shut. I don’t know how he kept fighting. That’s a tough man right there.” #Humblebrag

RELATED: Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

50 Cent meanwhile seemed just as amused with the interaction as we are, saying that he loves Bellator MMA because "They're killers!" (and probably hooked him up with those seats) while also coining Claxton's new catchphrase, "GET THE STRAP!" All in all, not a bad Saturday night in the realm of men beating the living bejesus out of each other.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Get the Strap

MMA fighter says what's up to 50 Cent mid-pin, obviously wins by TKO

2 hours ago
Eddie Strikes Again

Eddie Pepperell pranks Matt Wallace with the media day from hell

5 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Oh man, the Lakers are so screwed

7 hours ago
Crossover Events

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater mashed up with Tiger's 2005 Masters chip-in is exquisite content

8 hours ago
Welcome To New Yawk

PGA Championship 2019: Who will get heckled the worst at Bethpage Black? A ranking

May 10, 2019
Pottymouths

Jason Kipnis tells hilarious story of being 'verbally assaulted' by an 8-year-old Red Sox fan

May 10, 2019
If You Ain't Cheatin'

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi puts entire container of pine tar on his hat, nearly...

May 9, 2019
Five-Sport Athlete

Odell Beckham Jr. has a beautiful golf swing, is good at literally every sport he tries

May 9, 2019
Let The Kids Play

The Pirates' Mario-themed mid-inning game might just get the kids interested in baseball again

May 8, 2019
BLD

King of questionable decision making Jameis Winston has golf ball driven off his head

May 8, 2019
All-Time Backfire

Arturo Vidal pledges to donate testicles if Barcelona lose to Liverpool, Barcelona lose to...

May 8, 2019
Copycat League

St. Louis Blues fan has perfect response to Stars fan that went viral for her, well, you know

May 8, 2019
Golf Gambling

Tony Romo's odds at the AT&T Byron Nelson are the same as John Mellencamp's Oscar chances

May 8, 2019
Walk It In

Tony Romo is already better at Kevin Na-ing than Kevin Na himself

May 7, 2019
Free Beer

Brooks Koepka hit a shot onto a barge and now all of NYC gets a free beer

May 7, 2019
Turnt Left

Your dad is gonna love Kevin Harvick's millennial-parodying NASCAR All-Star livery

May 7, 2019
Holy Days

May 7th is the most magical day in sports history

May 7, 2019
Impossible Feats

Pablo Sandoval did something that hadn't been done in 114 years (!) on Monday

May 7, 2019
Related
The LoopBig Sean rocks fire Tiger shirt on Hawaii vacay - G…
The LoopDAMN, Kendrick Lamar selected as CFP Championship h…
The LoopTom Hardy's 1999 mixtape has been unearthed...and i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection