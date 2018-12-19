Darts player makes late submission for cockiest celebration of the year

Trending
Last month, we brought attention to one of the most electric play-by-play calls in sports you'll hear all year, and it came from the Grand Slam of Darts, of all places. The call was so great that it made my coworker Alex Myers see the light, that light being the fact that darts is the best sport on TV that you're not watching.

That fact was proved to be true once again on Tuesday during the 2019 World Darts Championship, which began December 13 and will run through January 1 at the Alexandra Palace, better known as the Ally Pally. This time it wasn't a play-by-play call that was the highlight, though the call is great too, but what might be the cockiest celebration of 2018 in sports. Here it is from Ricky Evans in all its glory:

SENSATIONAL darts from Evans indeed. For those wondering, Evans had 304 points remaining in leg three of the fourth set, and quickly knocked that down to 124 with three triple 20s, which adds up to 180 (304 - 180 = 124). Then, his opponent Rowby-John Rodriguez matched with three triple 20s to go from 337 to 157. But then Evans applied the dagger, hitting triple 20 (124 - 60 = 64), then triple 14 (64 - 42 = 22) and then double 11, which puts him at zero (to win the game you have to hit a double, which is the outer ring of the board). That's when he unleashed this incredibly cocky celly:

Oops! Did I do that?! Marvelous stuff from Evans ... BUT, there's just one tiny problem. This celebration came after he only won the third leg of the fourth set, and he wound up losing to Rodriguez in that set and losing the match (yes, I'm following the live blog of this whole thing. LOVE THE DARTS!). Might want to hang on to the McGregor-esque celebration for a victory.

