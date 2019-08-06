Mike Leach's belly flop is as majestic as you'd expect it to be

Trending
It's been well established that Mike Leach is not like other college football coaches. He's one of a kind. While other head men are discussing X's and O's, he's going into detail about hunting raccoons and dishing out his best wedding advice. While other coaches punt on fourth and three from their 40-yard line, Leach is putting his quarterback in the shotgun, spreading out the defense and having all his wideouts run crossers.

RELATED: This is it, this is the most Mike Leach quote in the history of Mike Leach quotes

So it should come as no surprise that when Leach was pressured by his team to do a belly flop recently, he jumped at the opportunity, literally. Leach is not one to back down from a challenge. If a belly flop is what the boys wanted, then by god a belly flop they were going to get. And yes, it was as majestic as we all hoped for:

Like most belly flops, the form ended up being quite poor, but it's the effort that counts here. Who among us hasn't attempted a belly flop that starts out looking like this:

And ends up looking like this:

The right-knee tuck and arms-first move is the ultimate "wait, I don't want to actually do this" move we've all seen from potential belly floppers before. Rarely will someone actually go through with it, and if and when they do, you worry about their well-being as they float face down in the water afterward. If Leach bailing on it mid-flop means we get another decade of his shallow musings, then it was the right move.

RELATED: Walking sound bite Mike Leach has his say on golf

