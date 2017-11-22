Trending
Mike Leach's wedding advice is an entertaining must-watch for all single guys

By
an hour ago
Oregon State v Washington State
William ManceboPULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars Talks with quarterback Tyler Hilinski #3 during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Oregon State 52-23. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

It's a big week for Mike Leach. His Washington State Cougars have their rivalry game against Washington, a matchup that's a season-maker in its own right. This year's Apple Cup has extra intrigue for Leach's ballclub, as a win sends the team to its first ever Pac-12 Championship. With so much riding on the line, Leach seemingly wouldn't have time for nonsensical questions from the heathen media.

We thought wrong. Because here's Leach delivering nuanced advice to a reporter about to get married, counsel that should be heeded by single guys across the globe:

As one who recently tied the knot, can say with the utmost sincerity this is 100 percent true.

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised; Leach has already expounded on Big Foot, aliens and candy corn this season. It's almost as good as his "Swing your sword" guidance to Coach Taylor in "Friday Night Lights." Almost.

