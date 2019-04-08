Trending
A Beer Unlike Any Other

Masters 2019: Get this Masters-themed beer from Sibling Revelry before they're sued out of existence

By
20 minutes ago

The Masters and beer go together like the Derby and a julep. Sure, there's the Azalea cocktail and all its refreshing goodness, but when it comes to washing down two slabs of Wonder Bread with some weird cheese paste smeared in between on a random spring afternoon when you would otherwise be at work, nothing beats a frosty, golden pint. Just ask Valley of the Eagles golf club and Sibling Revelry Brewing, who teamed up this week (Masters week, in case you just emerged from decades-long cryo-freeze) for the Augusta Peach Wheat.

Loading

View on Instagram

Bursting with juicy peach flavor and adorned in all matter of ANGC regalia, from the infamous green jacket to the iconic sign posts, the collaborative brew is Augusta National in a can. As anyone who knows Augusta National will tell you, however, imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery—it's a one-way ticket to cease-and-desist town. If you don't believe the Augusta mothership could be that petty protective about their brand, we'll happily point you in the direction of tiny Mullion Golf Club on the south coast of England, who recently had to change the name of their pub championship from the Coverack Masters, and Savannah River Brewing, whose No Jacket Required Czech Pilsner used to feature a green blazer on the label instead of the gold one it currently does.

RELATED: The officially unofficial 2019 Masters drinking game

If you do manage to track down the Augusta Peach Wheat before it's litigated into mist and everyone involved gets a Men In Black memory-erase flashlight to the eyeballs, well, good for you. As of right now, the seasonal elixir is available in six-packs in the SRB taproom, as well as select locations across Ohio. Clocking in at $10 on the wallet damage meter and a modest 4.2% on the liver puddification scale, the Augusta Peach Wheat is a perfectly affordable, perfectly sessionable Masters sidekick...for however long it lasts, of course.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
A Beer Unlike Any Other

Masters 2019: Get this Masters-themed beer from Sibling Revelry before they're sued out of...

20 minutes ago
The Grind

The most improbable Masters invite ever, a PGA Tour WAG gets serious camera time, and podcast...

an hour ago
Cheers to Augusta

Masters 2019 Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the year's first major (but...

2 hours ago
Miss of the Century

PSG player commits the one miss to rule them all and in the darkness bind them

2 hours ago
The Slump To End All Slumps

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is on the verge of making history in the worst way possible

3 hours ago
You and What Army?

Yasiel Puig tries to single-handedly fight entire Pittsburgh Pirates organization

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

NCAA referees are really bad

4 hours ago
Power Couples

Charley Hull brought Ozzie Smith, an MMA champion and her fiancé, to the ANA Inspiration

April 5, 2019
Golf & Media

Masters 2019: 8 things you should know about CBS' Amanda Balionis

April 5, 2019
Random Daggers

Judge gives Craig Carton a savage greeting in court before handing out jail sentence

April 5, 2019
Mickey D's All Around

Phil Kessel wins entire arena Big Macs, is an American hero

April 5, 2019
The Final Strokes

Masters 2019: A highly subjective ranking of the last 33 Masters-winning putts, from ho hum to...

April 5, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: You have one day at Augusta National. Here's how to spend it

April 5, 2019
The $10 Million Man

Stephen A. Smith categorically denies that he was the guy attempting to break up a fight Joel...

April 5, 2019
Gambling

Gambler offering to sell Texas Tech future bet potentially worth $300,000(!) for $65,000

April 5, 2019
WTF

Atlanta Braves Twitter has a deeply strange fixation with Tiger Woods

April 5, 2019
Cannons

Ramon Laureano is now a part owner of the Boston Red Sox after his latest ROCKET to get a at...

April 5, 2019
Thiccc

Guy tweets out picture of Sam Darnold in Jets uniform, Twitter responds by praising Darnold's,...

April 5, 2019
Related
The LoopAltamont Beer Works' new CattyShack IPA is a liquid…
The Loop10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patro…
The LoopThe 5 most American whiskeys to sip while watching …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection