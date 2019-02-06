Did Augusta National call out an obscure club in a tiny English fishing village for its use of 'Masters' and 'green jacket'?

Pinterest Jamie Squire Golf's only authorized green jacket. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The long arm of Augusta National, apparently not to be reckoned with, recently extended all the way to a small fishing village near the southern tip of England, on the English Channel, the Daily Mail reported .

On the last weekend of the year, every year since 1992, “two dozen pub pals,” as the Daily Mail explained it, tee it up at Mullion Golf Club in what was called the Coverack Masters. The winner received a green jacket, “presented in a pub over a pint or two on a cold December day,” the Cornwall News reported .

Note the past tense.

Augusta National, according to the Daily Mail and other news outlets, sent a letter to the club, informing it that was breaching copyrights for using the terms “Masters” and “green jacket” in the context of a golf tournament.

“Club secretary Ray Griffiths is said to have passed the letter on to Coverack Masters organiser Ryan Retallack,” the Daily Mail story said.

Retallack and Augusta National declined to comment, the story said, though the tournament apparently will undergo a name change.

As for now, on Mullion Golf Club’s 2019 calendar, for Saturday, Dec. 28, it simply is referred to as “Coverack Golf Event,” not the Coverack Masters, as it was called on previous calendars.

Maybe had it awarded a green coat instead of a green jacket.