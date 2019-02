Drink Up The 9 best beers for the back nine Beer and golf have gone hand-in-hand since the 19th century, when Old Tom Morris, jug of ale tucked under his arm, wandered the Scottish Highlands smacking a tiny ball with a stick (Fictionalized Account). Things have certainly changed a lot since then. Budweiser was born, became an American icon, and was bought by the French. Golf fell under the rule of a King, a Bear, and eventually a Tiger. And yet today—as our favorite beers for the back nine prove—the bond between birdies and brews remains as strong as ever. So grab the boys, a bottle opener, and your clubs (don’t forget those again), and join us for nine holes worth of swing coaches in a can. Your handicap may not thank you, but your palate definitely will.

1 Lord Hobo Boomsauce Pinterest Email Location: Woburn, MA Woburn, MA ABV: 7.8% New England IPAs—a hazy, juicy take on the classic hop bomb—are the all rage, and what better way to get acquainted than with one from, you know, New England. Lord Hobo's flagship is a quintessential example, pouring rich golden orange and bursting with notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine. Plus with a name like Boomsauce, it's sure to add 10 yards to your drive. Buy

2 Evil Twin Citra Sunshine Slacker Pinterest Email Location: Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, NY Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, NY ABV: 4.5% It's all right there on the can. Sunshine. Slacking. A copyright friendly illustration of The Dude. This acclaimed Danish brewer's session IPA (currently brewed at Two Roads Brewing's Connecticut HQ) is the perfect partner for a lazy spring afternoon at the CC or, come the second week of April, in front of the TV. You'll find plenty of citrus, a mellow hop bite, and an ABV that says "I'm an adult and have to stuff to do later...maybe." Buy