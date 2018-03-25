Trending
King James

LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

By
4 hours ago

When my colleague and proud carrier of LeBron James' water Alex Myers messaged me King James' latest posterizing dunk, my immediate thought was that it must have happened last night and I completely missed it while watching Leonard Hamilton murder everyone that bet Michigan -4.5. At the rate LeBron has been defying father time with his dunks this season, it's hard to keep up with each one. See here and here for examples.

But I'm happy to report that his latest just occurred in a sleepy Sunday afternoon game against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Hopefully, this is the first you're seeing of what may possibly be his best dunk to date, in which he ends two lives in one slam:

Dear God. That's all she wrote for Dante Cunningham and Joe Harris, who spent his first two NBA seasons on the Cavaliers. Had he not left, he may still be alive today. Sad.

All jokes aside, props to Harris for not only considering getting in LeBron's way, but going through with it. More than you could say for any of us watching and laughing as he ends up on a poster.

RELATED: LeBron James staying in Cleveland would be boring

MORE FROM THE LOOP
King James

LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

4 hours ago
March Madness

Many people are saying Florida State quit on Saturday night against Michigan

7 hours ago
Practice Makes Perfect

Watch multitasking dad work on short game while holding young daughter

March 24, 2018
College Football

This fan email regarding the Tennessee Volunteers' infamous coaching search is gold

March 23, 2018
MLB

The Phillies-Tigers Spring Training game was a full-on bean-fest, complete with multiple

March 23, 2018
Rare Moves

NCAA stunningly gets something right, amends elbow brace rule for Purdue's Isaac Haas

March 23, 2018
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

March 23, 2018
Don't Mess With the Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the biggest ego in sports—announces MLS arrival with ridiculous LA Times ad

March 23, 2018
2018 March Madness

Loyola-Chicago’s adorable 98-year-old team captain Sister Jean continues to win March Madness

March 22, 2018
Rich Guy Problems

Russell Crowe's "divorce auction" looks like the rager of the year

March 22, 2018
Save This Man

Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

March 22, 2018
Tough Crowd

MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

March 22, 2018
Watch Your Fingers

Victor Hedman's pre-game ritual is a ridiculous game of Fiver Finger Fillet

March 22, 2018
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

March 22, 2018
These guys are good

Bubba Watson hitting flop shots over his caddie's head is somewhat terrifying but also...

March 22, 2018
"The Butler Did It"

How Jim Nantz comes up with his best lines

March 22, 2018
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

March 21, 2018
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

March 21, 2018
Related
The LoopThis 8th grader should leave this gym and head stra…
The LoopLeBron James recreates vintage dunk against Suns, c…
The LoopThe rumors are true, J.R. Smith did throw a bowl of…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection