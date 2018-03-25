LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

When my colleague and proud carrier of LeBron James' water Alex Myers messaged me King James' latest posterizing dunk, my immediate thought was that it must have happened last night and I completely missed it while watching Leonard Hamilton murder everyone that bet Michigan -4.5 . At the rate LeBron has been defying father time with his dunks this season, it's hard to keep up with each one. See here and here for examples.

But I'm happy to report that his latest just occurred in a sleepy Sunday afternoon game against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Hopefully, this is the first you're seeing of what may possibly be his best dunk to date, in which he ends two lives in one slam:

Dear God. That's all she wrote for Dante Cunningham and Joe Harris, who spent his first two NBA seasons on the Cavaliers. Had he not left, he may still be alive today. Sad.

All jokes aside, props to Harris for not only considering getting in LeBron's way, but going through with it. More than you could say for any of us watching and laughing as he ends up on a poster.

