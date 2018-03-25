Trending
Many people are saying Florida State quit on Saturday night against Michigan

3 hours ago

After what was arguably the greatest opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament's history, chances are a letdown was imminent on the second weekend. Aside from Thursday's tight Sweet 16 contest between Nevada and Loyola-Chicago, it has certainly been an underwhelming few days of March Madness, but at least one of Saturday night's Elite Eight games featured a bit of controversy.

For much of the Michigan-Florida State game, the Wolverines were in control, leading by as many as 10 points with under three minutes to play. But the Seminoles mounted one last comeback, going on a 10-2 run to cut Michigan's lead to 56-54 with 24 seconds to play. Florida State hit some big shots, but it was Michigan's missed free throws that allowed its opponent back in the game, making FSU coach Leonard Hamilton's decision in the final seconds all the more confusing.

After going on a 2-for-6 stretch at the free throw line, Michigan's Duncan Robinson finally connected on two freebies for the Wolverines, extending the lead to 58-54. Florida State came down and launched a three that didn't go, and when Robinson grabbed the rebound with 12 seconds to go, the Seminoles didn't even bother fouling, instead letting the clock run out on their season. Naturally, this irked many viewers, especially those who had Michigan -4.5 (what a dagger):

So, what was Leonard Hamilton thinking? After watching his post-game interview, it's hard to tell:

Shoulder shrug.

Awesome job by Dana Jacobson there, by the way. Not easy to keep asking valid questions that just about everyone at home was asking and simply getting nothing back. Some would say Leonard Hamilton has had better nights in his coaching career. Woof.

