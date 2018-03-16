Trending
LeBron James dunked Jusuf Nurkic back to the Stone Age

By
5 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Portland Trail Blazers
Cameron Browne(Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

College basketball might take our collective attention in March, but no one steals the spotlight from LeBron James.

You might have missed it thanks to the first round of NCAA games on Thursday, but while Arizona and Miami were busy ruining your bracket, James let everyone know why he sits on his throne by sending Portland Trail Blazer Jusuf Nurkic back to the Stone Age with this vicious throwdown.

Reminder that the man is in his 15th year in the NBA and arguably playing the best ball of his career. For context, Larry Bird, considered one of the best six players of all-time, had already been retired for two years by this point. Granted, the Cavs still lost because, well, Cleveland. But even as his Ohio dominion falls apart, we still hail the King.

