Trending
OK Boomer

LeBron James completes full dad transformation with random embarrassing Instagram post

By
4 hours ago

LeBron James is 35 years old. He has three kids. His hairline has been receding like the Antarctic ice pack since 2005. On the court, he has been a man amongst boys for as long as anyone can remember. But he didn't become a dad until Thursday night.

Hold on. Let us explain.

What we mean, is that no matter how much LeBron matured over the years, he never truly exuded that dad energy. Sure, the short suits were kind of corny and Taco Tuesdays the kind of thing dads invent as much to keep themselves distracted as their kids, but he could always hack it as "one of the dudes." After his latest (and not greatest) Instagram post, however, we're sorry to say that those days may well and truly be over. Ladies and gentleman, Dad LeBron has arrived.

Loading

View on Instagram

Good one, pops. Safe to say, when Bronny saw this, his blood must have run cold. Just imagine if your dad—khaki enthusiast, fan of calling waitresses by their name, would like to order a round jalapeno poppers for you and the boys—were the most famous athlete on earth. Now imagine if that very famous athlete dad started posting fart jokes on Instagram. Now crawl into a hole and die of embarrassment.

But chin up, Bronny. It could be worse. He could have posted this to Facebook.

RELATED: LeBron James' son has a pretty decent golf swing

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ba Da Bap Bap Ba

The athletic feat of the week is Joey Chestnut downing a world-record 32 Big Macs in less than...

2 hours ago
Seizing The Moment

Ohio State fan holds up "Nice" sign for 69th point, ESPN announcer calls it perfectly

3 hours ago
OK Boomer

LeBron James completes full dad transformation with random embarrassing Instagram post

4 hours ago
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2020

a day ago
Slurping the Mary Jane

Pensacola Blue Wahoos win 2020 minor-league promotion derby with Legalize "Marinara" night on...

a day ago
Happenings in the Art World

The George Costanza bobblehead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are giving away on Seinfeld Night...

March 5, 2020
Torts Gonna Torts

Woman tries to get Torts to take selfie mid-game, Torts reacts exactly how you'd expect

March 5, 2020
Sports...Jeopardy!

Joel Embiid's new nickname is inspired by one of the worst Jeopardy! answers of all time

March 5, 2020
Resume Builder

Dish will actually pay you to watch 'The Office' for some reason

March 4, 2020
Yakety Sax

Routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run in college baseball game

March 4, 2020
Vacation Days

You could win a stay in the world's first Buffalo Wild Wings bed & breakfast during March...

March 4, 2020
The Big Follicle

Shaq grew out his hairline after losing a bet to Dwayne Wade and the results are horrifying

March 4, 2020
But Colin!!

Remember when Alex Smith beat Alabama in college (he didn't)? Colin Cowherd remembers

March 3, 2020
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer's big plan to stop sign stealing: Let them steal signs

March 3, 2020
The Grind

A Transatlantic Twitter war, a heartfelt plea to Anthony Kim, and a Gretzky wedding (just not...

March 3, 2020
Grit

How tough is the XFL? Dallas Renegades OC broke his leg in the second quarter and still the of...

March 3, 2020
The Jerky Boy

You can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story than the time he accidentally prank called...

March 2, 2020
Save a horse...

Saddle up for photos of Dustin Johnson wearing a cowboy hat at Paulina Gretzky's brother's...

March 2, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursTommy Fleetwood has his PGA Tour cut streak snapped…
The LoopThe athletic feat of the week is Joey Chestnut down…
The LoopOhio State fan holds up "Nice" sign for 69th point,…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved