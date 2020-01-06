Kendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better at basketball than you

There's nothing better than when a professional athlete's child follows in their parent's footsteps. We at The Loop have opined about this concept time and time again. We loved when Leonard Fournette's son put on pads and ruined a fellow young football player's life . There has been no shortage of content here about the next chapter of the LeBron James' legacy: Bronny . And now we have a new jersey to hang in the rafters: the No. 9 of Kenxton Perkins, the son of NBA champion and American hero Kendrick Perkins.

The proud dad posted his son's highlights online and we are ever so grateful. Each section of the 45-second video is special in its own way. He bullies the opposition, attacks the basket without fear, and takes the ball whenever he decides that he wants it. The nickname bestowed upon him, Stone, is fitting for this display of true dominance.

Just like his pops, Kenxton isn't shy about putting his pure strength on display. After a jump-ball is called at the 18-second mark of the video above, he rips the ball away from the opposition letting us all know definitively that he's the best player on the court. Here's an image of him staring down at the enemy with the understanding that he can do whatever he sets his mind to on the court.

Think of the children, Kenxton.

To finish it all off, Lil' Perkins busts out the Rock the Baby move after a way too easy drive that highlighted the caliber (or lack thereof) of his defender. This has recently been a Russell Westbrook specialty and we're glad that it has made its way to the next generation, which is closer in age to the babies they're mocking.

By the end of this new decade, we might be looking back at this moment as the not-so-humble beginnings of a new phenom: Kenxton Stone Perkins.