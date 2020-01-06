Trending
Stone Cold

Kendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better at basketball than you

By
an hour ago

There's nothing better than when a professional athlete's child follows in their parent's footsteps. We at The Loop have opined about this concept time and time again. We loved when Leonard Fournette's son put on pads and ruined a fellow young football player's life. There has been no shortage of content here about the next chapter of the LeBron James' legacy: Bronny. And now we have a new jersey to hang in the rafters: the No. 9 of Kenxton Perkins, the son of NBA champion and American hero Kendrick Perkins.

The proud dad posted his son's highlights online and we are ever so grateful. Each section of the 45-second video is special in its own way. He bullies the opposition, attacks the basket without fear, and takes the ball whenever he decides that he wants it. The nickname bestowed upon him, Stone, is fitting for this display of true dominance.

RELATED: JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

Just like his pops, Kenxton isn't shy about putting his pure strength on display. After a jump-ball is called at the 18-second mark of the video above, he rips the ball away from the opposition letting us all know definitively that he's the best player on the court. Here's an image of him staring down at the enemy with the understanding that he can do whatever he sets his mind to on the court.

Think of the children, Kenxton.

To finish it all off, Lil' Perkins busts out the Rock the Baby move after a way too easy drive that highlighted the caliber (or lack thereof) of his defender. This has recently been a Russell Westbrook specialty and we're glad that it has made its way to the next generation, which is closer in age to the babies they're mocking.

By the end of this new decade, we might be looking back at this moment as the not-so-humble beginnings of a new phenom: Kenxton Stone Perkins.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
House of Horrors

Mike McCarthy survived a sleepover at Jerry Jones' house before being hired as the new Cowboys...

8 minutes ago
Stone Cold

Kendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better at basketball than you

an hour ago
Monday Superlatives

Should Tom Brady retire? Pros and cons from a hater's perspective

3 hours ago
Captain Kirk

Kirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NEVER guess what they are (just kidding)

18 hours ago
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's...

January 3, 2020
Only The Browns

This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be...

January 3, 2020
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of...

January 3, 2020
The Pefect Storm

Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan Storm" set to hit New England on Wild Card...

January 3, 2020
Proud Papas

Lou Williams continues fantastic trend of pro athletes naming kids after their own...

January 3, 2020
Cancel Refs

This is it, this is the worst spot of the ball in the history of the Gator Bowl, and maybe...

January 3, 2020
Viral Videos

Behold the greatest golf trick shot/beer pong setup ever

January 3, 2020
Fashion

Rickie Fowler’s attire in Hawaii has once again lit the Internet on fire

January 2, 2020
Happy Holidaze

Dan Snyder kicks off press conference on January 2nd with a casual "Happy Thanksgiving"

January 2, 2020
Rubbin' is Racin'

The best part of the 2020 Winter Classic were the piglet races . . . yes, we said piglet races

January 2, 2020
The Fragile Fro

Robin Lopez is your no good, very bad loser of the night

January 2, 2020
In the Zone

This compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls of 2019 will make your brain hurt

December 30, 2019
Tell Us How You Really Feel

John Tortorella absolutely lambasting the refs and the NHL's review process is the best John...

December 30, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Seahawks manage to lose that game?

December 30, 2019
Related
The LoopMike McCarthy had a sleepover at Jerry Jones' house…
The LoopKendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better …
The LoopShould Tom Brady retire? Pros and cons from a hater…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved