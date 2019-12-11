Trending
Shoot your Shot

JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

100 points is a basketball unicorn. An individual benchmark attained by a select few, and only once at the professional level, in 1962, by some guy named Wilt Chamberlain. Maybe you've heard of him. On Tuesday night, however, JJ Culver—brother of the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jarret Culver—managed to throw a leg over said unicorn with one of the most insane stat lines in college basketball history. Look upon it and weep, folks.

Insane doesn't even begin to describe it. Culver, who plays for Wayland Baptist, accomplished the feat in part by volume—jacking up a mind-numbing 62 field goals, including 33 from beyond the arc, plus 27 free throws. Still though, you have to make shots to hit triple digits, and needless to say Culver made A LOT of shots. Culver outscored THE ENTIRE opposing team, whose name has been withheld to protect the innocent, by a whopping 37 points. The scoresheet from the game tells the absolutely absurd story better than any highlight ever reel could.

But of course you should also check out the highlight reel . . .

As Bomani Jones points out, Culver even found time to help out a teammate. Tis the season of giving, after all.

Culver's ridiculous feat is college basketball's first 100-point game since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College—a small DIII program in the heart of Iowa—put up 109 in 2013. Shockingly, that wasn't Taylor's first 100-point outing, having scored 138 the season before. Something tells us Culver won't replicate his feat, but hey, if he keeps jacking 'em up at a rate of 60+ per game, anything, in the words of the almighty KG, is possible.

