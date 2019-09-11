Trending
Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going to dance recital instead of game, is a ruthless coach

By
an hour ago

Shaquille O'Neal isn't the only basketball player whose commitment to winning has been called out by Kobe Bryant in recent years. Turns out, the five-time NBA champ wasn't happy when one of the middle school girls he coaches missed a game for a dance recital. Apparently, the Mamba isn't a fan of the rumba.

RELATED: A visual history of the night Kobe Bryant won an Oscar

It seems the unnamed youngster, a teammate of one of Bryant's daughters, made this choice two years ago. But on Wednesday, Kobe called her out for that decision on Instagram, because a tenet of "Mamba Mentality" is being able to hold a grudge. Even against a sixth grader.

HOWEVAH, Bryant edited/softened the caption a bit later, going on to praise the young lady's current work ethic (Take notes, Shaq). Here's the updated post:

Loading

View on Instagram

Regardless of what version of the post you read, there's so much good stuff in there. In addition to the swipe at the girl for choosing dance over ball—a sin to the "BALL IS LIFE" crew—how about Bryant putting winners in quotes? And how about those frowns? Seems pretty obvious Kobe coached his players to be disgusted with finishing fourth. Heck, we're surprised he didn't have the kids smash their participation trophies to bits for the photo.

But it sounds like this girl has gotten her priorities straight, and the Mambas (Yes, the team is called the MAMBAS) are absolutely annihilating teams now. Check out this result from a couple days ago:

Loading

View on Instagram

115 to 27?! Apparently, there's no mercy rule in this league. Clearly, Kobe and the Mambas are out for blood (Mamba mentality!). And nothing—especially not a dance recital—is going to stop them.

RELATED: Crazy story claims Kobe Bryant showed no mercy to sharks, either

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sports...Jeopardy!

Let's play a game of 2019-'20 PGA Tour Jeopardy!

an hour ago
Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going to dance recital instead of game, is a...

an hour ago
Viral Videos

These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

3 hours ago
Knee Slappers

Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

4 hours ago
Way Too Fast

The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

6 hours ago
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

7 hours ago
It's Outta Here

482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

8 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka’s SportsCenter spots, Matt Kuchar’s latest controversy, and a Miss Universe’s...

September 10, 2019
Turnover Noun

What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

September 10, 2019
Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slighted, that the Americans are heavily favored...

September 10, 2019
He Got...JACKED UP

The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by...

September 10, 2019
Livin' La Vida Loca

Here's Mark Richt enjoying retirement on a beach with a bucket of cheese balls

September 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Team USA Basketball is the underdog story of the year

September 9, 2019
Hope Is What Hurts

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 2

September 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: We went with the obvious choice

September 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

September 9, 2019
NFL Sunday

Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends...

September 8, 2019
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

September 6, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Rory McIlroy's stunned reaction to being told…
The LoopLet's play a game of 2019-'20 PGA Tour Jeopardy! - …
The LoopKobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection