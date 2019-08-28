Trending
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

By
4 hours ago

Earlier this summer, Devin Hester's son threatened to topple the internet's rickety scaffolding when footage of him snapping ankles just like his old man emerged on Instagram. It was a sobering reminder that athletic ability, like money, is something people are just born into. Unlike wealth, however, if you aren't born with it, you aren't acquiring it, which is probably good news for you and your children lest they one day have to face Leonard Fournette's son, who went viral on Wednesday night for, well, simply doing what Fournettes do. Viewer discretion is advised:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Leonard Fournette waves at Steelers defender to hit him while he runs with the ball, is your new favorite NFL player

While pops has made a career out of inflicting that sort punishment on opposing linebacking corps, junior here is leveling the karmic playing field by dishing that pain right back. Making matters is even more terrifying is the fact that this was the first time Fournette's son ever put on a set of pads, which makes you wonder just what sort of future-nuking hits he'll be handing out once he gets the hang of his full arsenal.

Needless to say, if you're still on the fence about letting your kids play football after Andrew Luck's broken retirement speech...

...Rob Gronkowski's tearful admissions...

...and hits like this...

...then let Little Leonard here be the tiebreaker: Hell freaking no. Become a stuntman. Join the army. Enter the corporate workforce and have your soul slowly amputated over the course of 40 agonizing years. Do whatever you want to do, kids...as long as that thing isn't football.

RELATED: A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ball Is Life

The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of...

29 minutes ago
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious...

an hour ago
CFB Twitter

Who would have been college football's Twitter stars of yesteryear?

2 hours ago
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

4 hours ago
SHADE ON SHADE

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

4 hours ago
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

a day ago
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

a day ago
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next two weeks of your life without the PGA Tour

August 27, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy gets PAID, Phil Mickelson upstages Brooks Koepka’s nudes, and the craziest streak...

August 27, 2019
Q&A With Herbie

Kirk Herbstreit on why Alabama vs. Clemson is like Tiger Woods, his sneaky playoff pick and a

August 27, 2019
You Are Outta Here

Keon Broxton's glove toss that hit the ump in the face is one of the most accurate throws of...

August 27, 2019
Khalil Who?

Jon Gruden is the NFL's most terrifying pass-rush force

August 26, 2019
Too Much Football Guy

Bill Belichick claims he didn't see the news that Andrew Luck retired, which is a huge load of...

August 26, 2019
Not-So-Evil Empire

Aaron Judge promises fan he'll hit home run, obviously hits home run

August 26, 2019
RIP Doug

Troy Aikman absolutely bodies Doug Gottlieb for terrible Andrew Luck take

August 26, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Cancel the Playoffs, MLB: The Yankees and Dodgers Must Play in the World Series

August 26, 2019
Style

What was up with Brooks Koepka's shoes at the Tour Championship?

August 24, 2019
Heads Up

Gary Woodland blades chip into East Lake clubhouse, makes perfect face to sum it all up

August 24, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Texans playing basketball with two trash cans i…
The LoopJustin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bie…
The LoopWho would have been college football's Twitter star…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection