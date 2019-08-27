Trending
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

By
2 hours ago

Last year, we introduced you to Steele Fortress—Michigan Tech quarterback and current holder of the coveted "best football name" title belt, beating out the likes of Donte Hitner, Mercury Morris, and the artist formerly known as Gronk. The civil engineering major named Steele enjoyed a good a run, but now, nearly 12 months to the day after we first discovered his incredible moniker, a new contender has stepped into the ring.

Ladies and gentleman, meet De'Coldest Crawford.

Hailing from Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, De'Coldest—despite having a name fit for a head-hunting free safety—is a budding wide receiver, furthering a proud tradition of ridiculously fun WR names like Plaxico Burress, Wayne Chrebet, and Keyshawn Johnson. Not much is known about De'coldest as a prospect, but based on the strength of that name alone, we expect Coach O to be banging down his door any second now.

RELATED: The Loop's officially unlicensed XFL jersey name generator

As is always the case with stories like this, we we would like to thank De'Coldest's parents for their creativity, bravery, and foresight before wrapping up proceedings with our semi-annual viewing of Key & Peele's East/West Bowl. De'Coldest may be top of the pile in 2019, but he still has a long way to go to challenge Penn State's Hingle McCringleberry for the right to be called the greatest ever.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

5 minutes ago
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

2 hours ago
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next two weeks of your life without the PGA Tour

4 hours ago
The Grind

Rory McIlroy gets PAID, Phil Mickelson upstages Brooks Koepka’s nudes, and the craziest streak...

4 hours ago
Q&A With Herbie

Kirk Herbstreit on why Alabama vs. Clemson is like Tiger Woods, his sneaky playoff pick and a

5 hours ago
You Are Outta Here

Keon Broxton's glove toss that hit the ump in the face is one of the most accurate throws of...

7 hours ago
Khalil Who?

Jon Gruden is the NFL's most terrifying pass-rush force

August 26, 2019
Too Much Football Guy

Bill Belichick claims he didn't see the news that Andrew Luck retired, which is a huge load of...

August 26, 2019
Not-So-Evil Empire

Aaron Judge promises fan he'll hit home run, obviously hits home run

August 26, 2019
RIP Doug

Troy Aikman absolutely bodies Doug Gottlieb for terrible Andrew Luck take

August 26, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Cancel the Playoffs, MLB: The Yankees and Dodgers Must Play in the World Series

August 26, 2019
Style

What was up with Brooks Koepka's shoes at the Tour Championship?

August 24, 2019
Heads Up

Gary Woodland blades chip into East Lake clubhouse, makes perfect face to sum it all up

August 24, 2019
Poor Eli

This is it, this is the saddest Eli Manning picture ever taken

August 23, 2019
Make It Stop

That's it, it's finally time to cancel NFL Preseason

August 23, 2019
Football Is Doomed

If this is unnecessary roughness in the NFL now, it might be time to just cancel the sport

August 23, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson and Golf Twitter celebrate social media's most important one-year anniversary...

August 23, 2019
Throwback Thursday

Young Henrik Stenson used to spend his summers hustling kids for ice cream

August 22, 2019
Related
Golf InstructionThis one adjustment will help you avoid lunging at …
The LoopA new contender for best football name ever has eme…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods undergoes surgery on left knee - Golf D…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection