Trending
Come Again?

Ed Orgeron and closed captioning are a match made in comedy heaven

By
27 minutes ago

Remember Farmer Fran, the wild-eyed, overall-clad assistant coach from The Waterboy who babbled on in a cajun accent so thick no one ever had any idea what he was saying? Well, little known fact, but current LSU ball coach Ed Orgeron is based on that character, making up for his lack of coherence with an unbridled enthusiasm that can only be the product of 8-10 Red Bulls a day. Following the Tigers' shutout loss to Alabama this weekend, however, Orgeron's gravelly cajun drawl finally became sentient, frying closed captioning circuit boards across America during this inadvertently hilarious post-game press conference.

RELATED: Alabama billboard trolls LSU fans ruthlessly...for a good cause

This is an entirely new school of post-modern American poetry. This is the product of a machine learning algorithm that's been fed nothing but machine learning transcripts for years.

This is perfection.

LSU fans will likely take no solace in this mad lib from hell, though. From political musings ("Taliban," "Libya," and "missiles") to concerns over the long-term viability of the planet ("talk about retiring earth"), Orgeron discussed just about everything but the game. I guess when it comes to getting shutout by Alabama, crippling global crises seem downright tame by comparison.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Come Again?

Ed Orgeron and closed captioning are a match made in comedy heaven

27 minutes ago
Daggers

The worst bad beats of the weekend starring Texas, a team we should all stop betting on

an hour ago
Bryson Being Bryson

Watch Bryson DeChambeau give the most Bryson DeChambeau quote ever after his latest win

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brady beats Rodgers, leading to insufferable debating

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

We are living in the golden age of the NBA 3-pointer, and it is wonderful

3 hours ago
Boss Moves Only

Dana Holgorsen telling his team "let's f-ing win the game" is the ballsiest move of the year

November 4, 2018
Future Studs

Iowa State's Hakeem Butler continues his war on defensive backs with a GROWN MAN TD against...

November 3, 2018
Highlights

Minnesota high schooler scores the most stunning walk-off goal in soccer history

November 2, 2018
Well Played

Justin Thomas gives hysterical response after losing poll involving Tiger Woods and Rory...

November 2, 2018
Travel Woes

Former NBA player has dog named Kobe detained at Australian airport

November 2, 2018
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to know how many games are in an NBA season during (weak) Kings...

November 2, 2018
Sack Snacks

Cowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers cleats on Monday Night Football

November 2, 2018
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love...

November 2, 2018
Well Played

UCF football's most legit claim to a national title involves their celebrating punter

November 2, 2018
To Beard Or Not To Beard

10 guys who should NEVER participate in No-Shave November

November 2, 2018
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

November 1, 2018
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

November 1, 2018
Truth Hurts

Rams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked what L.A.'s record would be if Jeff Fisher...

November 1, 2018
Related
The LoopThe best (and most batsh*t) viral sports moments of…
The LoopThe Minnesota Vikings are the talk of 2nd grade - G…
The LoopWatch this Buffalo sportscaster savage a former Bil…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection