Justin Leonard dusted off the ugliest golf shirt ever and had a nice little 1999 Ryder Cup rewatch party

With no live golf these days—unless you count the Outlaw Tour —there has been a surge in rewatching old tournaments. It's how golf fans got through a Masters week with no Masters, and apparently, it's how some players are passing the time as well.

Take Justin Leonard, who hosted his own private viewing party for Tuesday night's re-airing of the final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup . If you recall, that event is known for four main things:

1.) Ben Crenshaw looking like a crazy man predicting a Sunday U.S. comeback.

2.) Ben Crenshaw not looking so crazy when the U.S. pulled off the comeback.

3.) Justin Leonard's 50-foot winning birdie putt to cap said U.S. comeback.

4.) The most hideous golf shirts of all time.

Turns out, Leonard still has his shirt. And to really get into the spirit, he dusted it off and put it on to relive this epic event at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Very nice. As were Leonard's 75(!) subsequent tweets, most of which answered fan questions and comments. He even acknowledged Team USA's weak Champagne spraying efforts.

And what the celebratory drinking schedule looked like that night/next morning:

As for his legendary putt, Leonard said he would have left the flagstick in under today's rules. He also noted his opponent, Jose Maria Olazabal, was all class despite Leonard's—and Team USA's—premature celebration in what would be a 14.5-13.5 win after trailing 10-6 to start the day.

Not surprisingly, the current NBC/Golf Channel commentator isn't a big fan of a potential Ryder Cup without fans:

And of course, he had a couple comments about those hideous shirts, one of which was auctioned off for an absurd amount a couple years ago:

Sorry, Justin. Considering Duval "only" won his match 5-and-4, we're going with the shirt on that one.

