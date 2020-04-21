How you can watch LIVE golf for the next few weeks! (Sort of)

The PGA Tour announced last week it hopes to restart the 2019-2020 season in mid-June at the Charles Schwab Challenge. But in the meantime, golf fans can get their live golf fix over the next few weeks another way. Sort of.

That's because the Outlaw Tour , which has continued along with several other mini-tours throughout this Coronavirus-imposed break, made a big announcement of its own.

Hey, live golf is live golf. And when there's an opening in the market, you've got to seize it.

Anyway, the tour kept people in the loop leading up to Tuesday's first round of the Legacy Shootout. Here was one final update before SHOWTIME:

Except, that wasn't the last update. Apparently, one of the camera operators was too hungover so there will only be one featured group. Seriously.

Golf Twitter is going to be furious about that one. But the Outlaw Tour redeemed itself with this tweet mocking said hungover camerman:

Incredible. But we'd expect nothing less from a circuit called the Outlaw Tour and whose tournament director goes by "Sheriff." Anyway, here's a link to watch Featured Group No. 1:

If you feel like you've heard the name Dylan Wu before, that's because you may have. He's currently fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. And keep in mind that Alex Cejka, a PGA Tour winner and four-time European Tour winner, won on the Outlaw Tour last week . The Outlaw Tour! So hot right now!

And there's even a "range feed":

Not surprisingly, it's not like watching Jim Nantz & Co. on CBS. But it is live golf. And there is commentary. And you can even bet on it . And, well, there's not much else going on until the next episode of "The Last Dance" airs on Sunday. Well played, Outlaw Tour. Well played.

RELATED: A mini-tour ringer and a PGA Tour WAG promotion

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS