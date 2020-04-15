Past PGA Tour winner takes first place in mini-tour event, earns $5,000 check

Alex Cejka has broken the PGA Tour's "Curse of Coco Beach." Well, kind of.

In the 12-year history of the Puerto Rico Open, no winner has ever triumphed at another tournament. But Cejka, the 2015 winner at Coco Beach Golf Course picked up a long-awaited victory on Wednesday. It just didn't come on the PGA Tour.

The 49-year-old shot a final-round 64 to claim the Arrowhead Classic on the Outlaw Tour . Talk about a ringer. Cejka's three-day total of 14 under par topped runner-up KK Limbhasut by two shots.

The Outlaw Tour is one of several mini-tours that has continued to hold golf tournaments during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic . It made some news last month when nearly a quarter of a 60-man field was disqualified for playing from the wrong tee .

Cejka, the first PGA Tour winner born in Czech Republic, might be most known for a tournament he didn't win. At the 2009 Players Championship, Cejka took a five-shot lead into the final round, but shot 79 to finish eight shots behind winner Henrik Stenson.

For his effort this week, Cejka earned a first-place check of $5,000. Not bad, but also not much considering the four-time European Tour winner has more than $18 million in career earnings. He also earned more ($6,660) in his most recent PGA Tour start for finishing T-60 at the Puerto Rico Open in February.

